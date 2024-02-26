George Michael commemorative coin unveiled by Britain’s Royal Mint

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

George Michael has been added to the Britain Royal Mint’s Music Legends series with three commemorative coins available in gold, silver and a combination of silver, red and black.

The estate-approved collectible feature the former WHAM! frontman wearing his signature sunglasses, cross-shaped earring and leather motorcycle jacket as seen in the music video for his 1987 solo hit “Faith.”

The coin was designed by Sandra Deiana, who said she sought out to create “a detailed portrait of George Michael that captured his piercing gaze and charismatic expression.”

The Italian artist and sculptor previously worked with the Royal Mint for the groundbreaking International Women’s Day release of the Britannia 2022 U.K. coin, which featured three female figures on the reverse image for the first time.

Reps for George Michael Entertainment said the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee would have been “enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”

Fellow British music superstars David Bowie, Elton John and Queen have also been honored in the Music Legends series.

The new coins range in price from 15.50 pounds (around $20) to 2,770 pounds ($3,500).

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at age 53.