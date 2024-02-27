Kane Brown to play Northern Quest stage on Aug. 15

From staff reports

Multi-platinum award-winning country musician Kane Brown announced he will play the Northern Quest Resort and Casino’s BECU Live stage on Aug. 15 as part of his “In The Air” tour.

Brown is the first artist to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks, earning two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (“Heaven,” “What Ifs”).

Tickets for the Northern Quest show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at northernquest.evenue.net.

Country music duo LOCASH will open for Brown.

To learn more about Brown’s tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.