Letters for Feb. 27, 2024

Wind farms? Not in my backyard

On page C3 of Thursday’s Spokesman-Review, Ms. Madsen articulates a host of serious environmental concerns regarding the proposed Horse Heaven Hills wind farm (“Lessons not learned yet on industrial power facility siting”). The following page, while echoing some of the same threats, reminds us of the serious environmental concerns of continued reliance on fossil fuels. Both concerns are real and finding a balance is complicated. But considering the cost and environmental impact of energy transmission, is there any thought of building wind farms in Puget Sound to more efficiently serve the largest concentration of energy consumers?

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake

Remember her legacy

In Washington state, worksheets, essays, history books and posters during Black History Month aren’t as informative as they should be. Most Black elementary school, middle school, high school and college students aren’t aware of how impactful Ruby Bridges was still to this day. Because of her, here in Washington, we have been able to attend the same elementary schools as whites. We are able to use the same locker rooms, desktops, workbooks and school libraries as other lighter races. This has created a local safe space for people who look like me want to receive an education without getting the torn workbooks and dusty worksheets. All just by her being the first African American child to desegregate William Frantz Elementary School. She was the one who inspired civil rights decisions.

This 6-year-old was able to show the world the hate and disgust that was put on to her. It unlocked the truth and the sides of reality that were sugarcoated in order to not have social change within society. The actuality that they tip toed around, whispered and attempted wash away. She put a spotlight and flashlight on the horror that America was developing among darker skin complexions. That hunted, taunted and unleashed paranoia among the Black race. That kept us hidden behind closed doors and inside dark shadows. She became the door opener for other young Black girls to be included and given opportunity. Rather than being disregarded and bypassed.

Anyla McDonald

Walla Walla

Students shouldn’t have to raise funds to compete

There is so much good in public education that makes me believe, but as a lifetime coach, the fact that our young athletes need to raise funds to perform their best at the highest level hurts my heart.

I saw on my socials that Rogers High School is fundraising $7,500 to get their basketball team to the state tournament. This is a direct reflection on the choices made by our school district.

As a teacher at North Central High School, it fills my heart to see both NCHS and Rogers on to state! This is not normal for either school or the kids on the courts. The last thing that they need to worry about is funding, especially in a public school.

Putting my frustration aside, I say, “Good luck, men! I believe!”

Kelly Kiki

Mead