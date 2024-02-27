Why do we have leap years? Without them, Halloween would be in the spring.

By Anumita Kaur Washington Post

Without leap years, the Fourth of July would eventually be in the winter.

Leap days, which are tacked on at the end of February every four years, ensure our calendars remain in sync with the Earth’s orbit, said Shauna Edson, an astronomy educator at the National Air and Space Museum. Our standard calendar year is 365 days long - but the Earth actually takes “365.256ish” days to orbit the sun, she said.

Adding Feb. 29 to the calendar every four years makes up for that quarter of a day.

Without it, our calendars would be ahead of the Earth’s orbit by a day every four years, amounting to 24 days each century, Edson said. This means that, slowly but surely, our seasons and solstices would occur at vastly different times than we are used to.

“At first, we might not notice,” Edson said. “But there eventually would be a time that we’d be celebrating the Fourth of July and it’d be snowing.”

Halloween wouldn’t be an autumn holiday, and Easter wouldn’t be in spring. And it would take centuries for our seasons to eventually wind back around to when we expect them.

“The way that we humans measure time does not exactly line up with the orbit around the sun,” Edson said. “We like things in nice neat numbers. Nature doesn’t really work that way.”

Not everyone believes adding an extra day to every fourth February is the answer. In 2020, two scientists proposed an end to leap years with a new annual timetable: one that would be 364 days long, with the year always beginning on a Monday and most months spanning 30 days. Instead of leap years, the scientists pitched that every five or six years, there would be an extra week added to the calendar “when you can party.” (It didn’t take.)

Managing our human-made calendar is a millennia-old practice, The Washington Post reported, with variations that span the globe.

Julius Caesar, taking inspiration from the Egyptian solar calendar, which consisted of 365 days and an occasional extra month, reorganized the Roman calendar to contain 365 days and added a day to the second month of the year, every four years, The Post reported. This calendar took effect about 46 B.C.

There were still some discrepancies.

Because the Earth’s orbit around the sun takes about 365.25 days, not precisely 365.25 days, adding an extra day every four years still isn’t quite right, Edson said.

This was of particular concern for the Catholic Church in the 1500s, The Post reported. The date of Easter had shifted too far from its traditional timing, so in the 1580s, Pope Gregory XIII commissioned a calendar that eliminated the addition of leap days on centurial years - years that end in two zeros - unless that centurial year is divisible by 400.

This means that 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not leap years, but 2000 was.

Before Y2K, the last centurial leap year was 1600, Edson said. This adjustment brings the modern Gregorian calendar closely in line with the Earth’s actual orbit around the sun - even if it makes leap years a little odd to track.

For Americans, there’s usually an easy trick to know when it’s a leap year, Edson added. “Leap years line up with presidential election years.”

Maybe that’s why the campaign season feels so long.