Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan to visit Spokane as part of Outlaw Music Festival

Apparently the Farm Aid show last September in Indiana went over well. The benefit concert co-headlined by Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp with a surprise visit by Bob Dylan was such a blast for the singer-songwriters that the three icons decided to tour together.

The ageless Nelson, who is 91 in April, the charismatic Mellencamp and the unpredictable Dylan will perform Aug. 9 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The troikatrio are part of the Outlaw Music Festival, which will make its Spokane debut.

It will be Nelson’s first time in town since 2018. Mellencamp last performed for the first time in Spokane in 2019. Dylan played the First Interstate Center for the Arts in 2022.

The Artist, Blackbird and Citi cardholder presale goes on sale today at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com. Card holders can use the passcode OUTLAW24.

The Live Nation pre-sale is slated for Wednesday at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the passcode ENERGY. The presale ends 10 p.m. Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets are open to the public 10 a.m. Friday via The public sale date is Friday at 10 a.m. viawww.both Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.

Country singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer will join the performance as part of the West Side leg of tour, which will make stops July 29-Aug. 9 in California, Boise and Seattle.

Nelson will turn 91 on April 29 and released his most recent album, “Bluegrass,” last September. Dylan will turn 83 on May 24 and released his most recent album, “Shadow Kingdom,” last June. Mellencamp, the junior member of this touring triumvirate, will turn 73 in October and released his most recent album, “Orpheus Descending,” last June.

The San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.