26-year-old Plummer man dies two weeks after rollover crash near Cd’A Casino

A 26-year-old Plummer, Idaho, man died Monday after a rollover crash earlier this month on U.S. Highway 95 just south of the Coeur d’Alene Casino.

The man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban at about 6 p.m. Feb. 12 north of Worley when he lost control and rolled off the right shoulder, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

ISP and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office declined to release the man’s name.

Troopers said he was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries Monday at a local hospice.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

ISP is investigating.