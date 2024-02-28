50 years ago in Expo history: News of the fair was everywhere, including United Airlines flights

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 received a significant publicity boost when United Airlines released the March issue of its in-flight Mainliner magazine.

The magazine, which was exposed to 2 million airline passengers every month, included a feature on Expo ’74.

United also announced that its coach-ticket envelopes – used by most passengers – would feature an Expo ’74 photo on its cover for the next six months.

The airline also said it had produced two Expo-oriented brochures, for distribution to travel agents, hotels and transportation offices.

With most of the planning and the bulk of construction completed, the overriding goal of Expo officials was simple: Get the word out.

From 100 years ago: Was Spokane in line to get a new college?

That possibility was floated on the front page of the Spokane Daily Chronicle in a story that said Linfield College was considering a move to Spokane.

Linfield College was in McMinnville, Oregon, but most of its endowment had come from Mrs. R.E. Linfield of Spokane.

Because of a gift from Mrs. Linfield, the college owned three downtown Spokane buildings. She was in favor of a move to Spokane.

The college president, however, pointed out that they already had a “fair” campus in McMinnville. A move to Spokane would require another gift of at least 50 acres.

Today, Linfield College remains in McMinnville.

