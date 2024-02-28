Jordan Keller scores twice, Spokane Chiefs fall at last-place Kamloops

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, B.C.– Jordan Keller scored two goals and the last-place Kamloops Blazers scored five consecutive goals and beat the Spokane Chiefs 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game at Sandman Centre on Wednesday.

The Chiefs remain six points ahead of Tri-City in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 11 games to go.

The Chiefs (24-28-4-1) broke on top midway through the first period as Lukáš Král scored his fifth of the season, assisted by defenseman Layton Fiest.

But the Chiefs’ season-long problem of allowing goals in the last minute of periods jumped up again.

Kamloops’ Jordan Keller scored his 15th of the season, a power-play goal, with just 5 seconds left in the first to tie it up.

It didn’t take long in the second period for the Blazers to take their first lead, as Logan Bairos beat goalie Dawson Cowan (43 saves) 57 seconds into the period.

Kamloops (19-33-3-3) made it 3-1 a few minutes later when Zach Pantelakis circled behind the net then back into the high slot, spun and slung a shot that stayed just under the crossbar for just his second goal of the season.

Blazers defenseman Kalan Anderlini scored his first WHL goal, a shot from the left point, with 3½ minutes left in the second to make it 4-1.

Keller added his second of the game at 5:44 of the third.

Conner Roulette scored his 38th goal of the season late in the third period for the Chiefs.