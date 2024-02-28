Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler arrested on 22 theft-related charges

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 18-year-old son, Tyler, was arrested in connection with “a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts,” adding to some ongoing family drama amid her latest campaign for office.

Tyler Boebert was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is facing a total of 22 charges, including five felony counts: four for criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims and one conspiracy to commit charge, according to the Rifle Police Department. He was also hit with 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses, police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the police statement said. “All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law.”

Just hours before news of her son’s arrest was made public, Boebert made a dig at the President and his loved ones on social media: “The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history,” she wrote on X.

Tyler, who turns 19 in March, was listed as a current inmate at Garfield County Jail as of Wednesday morning, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office website. No bond has yet been set for his release.

The spate of crimes unfolded in the city of Rifle, located in Colorado’s third congressional district, which is currently represented by Lauren Boebert. In December, the far-right politician announced she would not run for re-election in the district, where she’s lived and raised her own family in the town of Silt. She’d been expected to face off against democrat Adam Frisch for the seat, whom she beat in 2022 by just 546 votes.

Instead, Boebert said she would run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on the Eastern Plains. The decision followed fierce criticism after she denied vaping and engaging in inappropriate conduct with a new love interest during a musical adaptation of “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Both she and her date were forced to leave the September performance.

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” Boebert said in a video released at the time. “I had never been in politics before and I’d never been through a divorce — something I never intended to go through. I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them.”

Jayson and Lauren Boebert were married in 2005 and divorced in 2023. They share four sons, including Tyler, and one grandchild.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old Republican was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband. It came after the former couple engaged in a public spat at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Jan. 6.

Jayson at one point called the police, alleging Boebert punched him in the face during an argument. She admitted afterward to placing a finger on his nose and she was later cleared of wrongdoing. He was later charged in connection with the altercation as well as a separate incident where he allegedly attacked their 18-year-old son and grabbed a rifle.