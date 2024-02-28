Construction traffic sign warns of angry raccoons in northwest Spokane

Cars slowed, phones protruded from windows, and eyes dashed back and forth looking for angry raccoons.

An orange construction warning sign on Northwest Boulevard just before West Alice Avenue aimed at traffic headed southeast lit up with “Angry Raccoons Ahead” during the Wednesday morning commute.

The City of Spokane Public Works Department is aware of the sign, said Kirstin Davis, a spokesperson. But she didn’t immediately know why the sign, which is labeled “Spokane Traffic Control,” was warning of racoons.

Co-owner of Spokane Traffic Control, Mike Beggs, said the sign was hacked.

He was first alerted to the problem Wednesday morning and said the message was removed mid-morning. In the nearly two decades Beggs has owned the business this was the first time a hack occurred.

“That’s the first time that’s happened that I can remember,” Beggs said. “Somebody had to know what they’re doing.”

The lock on the machine was twisted open, Beggs said. Then someone accessed the “brains” of the sign to change the message, he said.

Davis confirmed it was an issue with the lock that led to the sign’s message being changed. As of Wednesday afternoon it was unclear who the vandal was, she said.

Beggs said he’s just thankful the message wasn’t something worse.

“We are fortunate that it wasn’t rated R,” Beggs said.

The city’s list of construction projects has warned that there would be utility work causing curb lanes to be closed along Northwest Boulevard Feb. 2 through March 2. Beggs said his company was contracted by the public works department to provide the signs.

A group of teenagers pulled over and conducted an impromptu photo shoot in front of the sign mid-morning.

Other drivers slowed for photos or pulled over in front of the sign.

Mark Didier stopped and walked up to snap a picture but struggle to capture the message with the lights. He wanted to send it to friends and family.

“And say, ‘Hey this is what we have in Spokane: angry raccoons,’” Didier said with a chuckle.

Employees at the nearby Little Garden Cafe said only a few customers had mentioned the sign. Audubon Park across the street is notorious for its large squirrel population but they said they hadn’t heard anything about raccoons.