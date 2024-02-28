State B girls: Davenport no match for Lauryn Madsen, Warden in Round of 12

Davenport forward Clare Lathrop battles Warden’s Molly Sackman, left, and Lauryn Madsen for a rebound during Wednesday’s State 2B tournament play at the Arena. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports The Spokesman-Review

Lauryn Madsen scored 22 points and second-seeded Warden (21-5) eliminated 10th-seeded Davenport (16-10) 64-49 in a State 2B loser-out game Wednesday at the Arena.

Glenna Soliday led Davenport with 14 points and Jensyn Jacobsen added 12. Madsen added a team-high nine rebounds and five assists.

Warden led 30-17 at halftime and outrebounded the Gorillas 32-18 . Makenna Klitzke scored 16 points for the Cougars.

Warden advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday to play eighth-seeded Mabton at 10:30 a.m.

Okanogan 53, Cle Elum-Roslyn 46: Jacey Boesel scored 18 points and the third-seeded Bulldogs (21-4) eliminated the 11th-seeded Warriors (18-8) .

Nellie Nicholls led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 23 points, including 10 from the free-throw line. Alex Goetz added 15 points for Okanogan, which advanced to the quarterfinals to play fourth-seeded Colfax at 9 a.m.

Toutle Lake 48, Rainier 46: Payton Thayer scored 14 points and the 12th-seeded Ducks (20-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Mountaineers (23-4). Angelica Askey led Rainier with 17 points and Brooklynn Swenson added 11.

Toutle Lake advanced to the quarterfinals to play sixth-seeded Adna on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Napavine 69, Tonasket 38: Hayden Kaut scored 26 points and top-seeded Napavine (22-3) eliminated ninth-seeded Tonasket (21-5).

Jaycie Richey led Tonasket with 14 points. Keira O’Neill added 25 points for Napavine, which advanced to play seventh-seeded Brewster in a quarterfinal matchup at 2 p.m.

1B

Girls

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Mossyrock 39: Rocksie Timentwa scored 23 points and the seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-5) eliminated the 10th-seeded Vikings (17-7) in a loser-out game . Abbie Lovan and Adyson Barrows led Mossyrock with nine points.

Brystal Neilsen added 12 points for Wilbur-Creston-Keller, which advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Neah Bay on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Oakesdale 44, Lummi Nation 35: Lucy Hockett scored 18 points and the sixth-seeded Nighthawks (18-4) eliminated the 11th-seeded Blackhawks (19-9). Jemma Hames and Serna Jo Pantalia led Lummi Nation with nine points apiece. Payton Davis added 14 points for Oakesdale, which advanced to the quarterfinals to play fourth-seeded Crosspoint at 3:45 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse 41, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 32: Morgan Lentz scored 20 points and the 12th-seeded Vikings (18-6) eliminated the fifth-seeded Warriors (15-8). Naomi Molitor led ACH with 16 points. Gar-Pal advances to play No. 3 Waterville-Mansfield at 7:15 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian 39, Curlew 33: Taylor Andringa scored 12 points and the ninth-seeded Knights (21-4) eliminated the eighth-seeded Cougars (19-4). Annika Baker led Curlew with 14 points. Sunnyside Christian advances to play No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian in a quarterfinal at 9 p.m.