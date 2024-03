Washington state’s top high school basketball teams are facing off this week at the 2024 Hardwood Classic.

From Spokane to Yakima to Tacoma, follow all of the coverage from The Spokesman-Review here.

Find scores and recaps from all of the Inland Northwest teams here: Boys ¦ Girls

And if it’s State B at the Spokane Arena you’re after, you’ll find it all here.

Thursday’s stories

State 3A boys: Ryan Lafferty, Mt. Spokane runs past Mountlake Terrace to reach semifinal third year in a row Mt. Spokane is no stranger to the Tacoma Dome this time of year. The Wildcats have reached the state venue the past five tournaments – with a second, third and fifth to show for it. Still, the ultimate prize has eluded David Wagenblast’s team. | Read more

State 3A girls: ‘Relentless’ Mead defense wears out Bonney Lake; Panthers advance to semifinals Mead has been here before. Each of the past two years the Panthers have reached the State 3A semifinals, but no further, coming home with a third and fifth-place finish. | Read more

State 3A boys: North Central falters in second half, falls to Rainier Beach 64-53 The past two weeks have been rarified air for the North Central boys basketball team. First, it knocked off Mt. Spokane, ranked third in the state at the time, for its first district championship in 32 years. | Read more

State 4A girls: Gonzaga Prep defense smothers No. 2 Woodinville; Olivia McIntyre provides spark in 60-54 win Gonzaga Prep girls coach Goeff Arte joked after the Bullpups’ Round-of-12 win over Lake Stevens on Wednesday that his team “doesn’t scare anybody getting off the bus.” | Read more

State 2B girls: Okanogan knocks off defending champ Colfax in rematch of last year’s title game The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for Colfax (22-5), which meets Mabton (19-7) in a consolation game Friday morning at 9. | Read more

State 2A/1A: Clarkston girls clamp down on Archbishop Murphy to reach semifinals YAKIMA – With its own offense not lighting up the scoreboard in its State 2A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon, the Clarkston girls basketball team went on the defensive. | Read more