Chrysler recalls 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees over steering wheel defect

By Julian Mark Washington Post

Chrysler is recalling more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel defect that may cause a loss of control.

Problems can arise when the steering knuckle separates from the upper control arm ball joint, causing the wheel to fall outward, which may cause a driver to lose control on the road, according to a Feb. 22 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The recall notice applies to 2021-2023 models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Dealers will replace the defective parts free of charge, and owner notification letters are expected to be sent out by April 12. Owners may also contact the manufacturer’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403. The recall number is 10B.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the steering wheel defect.