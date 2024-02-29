Letters for Feb. 29, 2024

Councilman’s house is not an uncommon sight

I am a resident of the Ponderosa Neighborhood. I have walked by Councilman Al Merkel’s house for years. I have wondered how the neighbors tolerate this abomination.

I am by no means a classic car aficionado. However, I can say without doubt, what is stored outside this house is pure junk. Thirty-year-old tradesman vans, an old Honda civic, filled to the windows with trash, an old Mitsubishi, etc. None of the vehicles are even remotely worth restoring.

Councilman Merkel’s comments regarding the potential worth of these vehicles and his concern for the aesthetics of the Ponderosa Neighborhood are pure drivel. Even worse, for a city councilman to feign not knowing the law is just nonsense.

Unfortunately, Mr. Merkel’s stance is not uncommon in the Spokane Valley. There are several other houses in the neighborhood (and elsewhere in the Valley) with similar eyesores. Mr. Merkel’s house is distinctive only because of the number of junk vehicles he keeps and the overall disheveled appearance of his house on an otherwise pristine block of houses.

The only way this problem will be resolved is for the city to haul the vehicles to a storage lot and assess towing and storage fees on the vehicles. At that point I think the owners would finally scrap the vehicles.

Mr. Merkel is demonstrative of a common attitude today: “To heck with the law and courteous behavior, I am just going to do what I want.”

James Clanton

Spokane Valley

Step up and defend freedom

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers claims to support the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and their freedom. It is time she did something about it. Whether through a parliamentary move to get the issue of aid to the floor of the House, or a motion to oust Speaker Johnson, who is blocking a vote, Rep. McMorris Rodgers needs to act. Surely, after 20 years in the House of Representatives, she should know how to get something done.

Republicans were at one time known for their defense of freedom. Now they have no concern for the suffering and loss of life in Ukraine, and their cynical maneuvering provides aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin. Representative McMorris Rodgers has the opportunity to do something positive before she leaves the House. In taking action to support Ukraine, she can show that she is not one of those who regard freedom and liberty as mere bargaining chips.

Norman Werth

Colville

Spokane One is costing Spokane

As Adam Swinward and school board members gather to discuss their next steps following the failure of the $200 million bond, might I make a suggestion? Apologize to the citizens of Spokane.

As you may recall, an advisory vote was called for on whether to rebuild the venerable Albi Stadium versus a new sports field across downtown. Spokane voters overwhelmingly chose the Albi rehab option vs. a downtown stadium. Despite this, the Spokane Public Schools and downtown power brokers went in the opposite direction and built ONE Spokane out of a mass of basalt. As a consequence of their decision, the city had to purchase the Value Village lot for needed parking. The Spokane Civic Theatre just announced it will cost over $1 million to soundproof their building due to noise generated from the stadium.

Have you tried parking when there are events at the Arena, Podium and ONE Spokane? Be prepared to walk blocks or idle a long time when trying to access parking.

Terry Brewer got it right in his Feb. 21 letter (“Not a secret why the Spokane bond failed”), calling the SPS betrayal of Spokane residents “the elephant in the room.”

Bill Codd

Spokane

A relationship of trust and sensitivity

Thank you for your excellent article by James Hanlon regarding the handling of Native artifacts (“Why the MAC in Spokane isn’t affected by new rules on displaying Native artifacts,” Feb. 25).

I want to draw the reader’s attention to the vital role played by then-museum director Glenn Mason in building the strong relationship with the tribes that the museum still enjoys today.

Glenn spent countless hours meeting with the tribes to ensure the process of repatriation was done properly and with sensitivity. He built a trust that resulted in some tribal artifacts being retained by the museum at the request of the tribes because they felt the museum was the best place to care for and display the material. We all benefit today from this foundation of trust built by Glenn Mason and being carried on by the current director and board.

Lee Walker

Spokane