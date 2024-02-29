Spokane Civic Theatre to present their take of Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’

William Shakespeare seems daunting for a segment of the population since the perception is that the legendary British playwright’s works were all high brow. It’s easy to understand such a take since many drama critics believe that the man known as “The Bard” is the greatest writer in the history of the English language.

However, much of Shakespeare’s work appealed to the masses, particularly his early comedic work. “The Comedy of Errors,” which is one of Shakespeare’s earliest, shortest and most amusing plays, remains accessible. The slapstick and clever word play are appealing, particularly to a younger audience.

“The Comedy of Errors,” which appears Friday through March 10 at the Spokane Civic Theatre, tells the story of two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. A series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identity, ensues.

“It’s a challenging play, but ‘The Comedy of Errors’ is one of the easiest of Shakespeare’s plays to understand,” director Josh Baig said. “It’s easy to see why ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and ‘Twelfth Night’ are often produced since those are three of the easiest of Shakespeare’s works to get.”

That’s significant, since the play is presented by the Civic’s Academy. The actors range in age from 14-21.

“It’s a good play for shaping and developing young minds,” Baig said. “The actors have learned a lot. But it’s true that everybody gets nervous when you talk Shakespeare.

“A lot of the actors didn’t have any experience with Shakespeare but the academy is all about getting that experience. It’s a combination of learning and putting on a show.”

Baig, 37 enjoys directing, since he’s using a different skill set than what he normally employs at the Civic.

“I build all of the sets at the Civic, but also direct and act,” Baig said. “I love having the chance to direct and share what I know about the craft.”

The Ferris alumnus, class of 2004, worked in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle before returning home in 2018.

“It’s a lot cheaper here,” Baig said. “And my mom, my grandparents, sister, niece and nephew live here.”

The North Monroe Corridor resident, who graduated with a theater degree from Eastern Washington in 2008, is pleased with artistic opportunities in his hometown.

“You can accomplish much in the arts in Spokane,” Baig said. “This is a great place to live if you do what I do.”