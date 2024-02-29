State B roundup: DeSales outlasts Cusick boys in overtime, despite Roland Campbell’s 19 points

From staff reports

2B boys

Columbia (Burbank) 74, Adna 68: Quincy Scott scored 27 points and the top-seeded Coyotes (25-0) defeated the 10th-seeded Pirates (20-8) in a quarterfinal Thursday at the Arena.

Braeden Salme led Adna with 24 points. Columbia advances to play fourth-seeded Lake Roosevelt at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Adna plays sixth-seeded Toutle Lake at 12:15 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt 69, Toutle Lake 31: Ivan Alejandre scored 19 points and the fourth-seeded Raiders (23-1) beat the sixth-seeded Ducks (21-7). Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 15 points.

1B boys

Neah Bay 62, Moses Lake Christian 54: Tyler Swan scored 14 points and the fifth-seeded Red Devils (19-5) defeated the third-seeded Lions (20-2). Jonah Robertson led Moses Lake Christian with 18 points.

DeSales 56, Cusick 48 (OT): Spencer Green scored 22 points and the fourth-seeded Irish (22-4) defeated the sixth-seeded Panthers (20-5). Roland Campbell led Cusick with 19 points. DeSales advances to play No. 7 Mossyrock in a semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Cusick plays top-seeded Lummi Nation in a loser-out game at 9 a.m.

Mossyrock 59, Lummi Nation 43: Zack Munoz scored 31 points and the seventh-seeded Vikings (18-7) upset the top-seeded Blackhawks (23-2). Jerome Toby led Lummi Nation with 11 points.

2B girls

Warden 72, Mabton 64: Lauryn Madsen totaled 28 points and 13 rebounds and the second-seeded Cougars (22-5) beat the eighth-seeded Vikings (19-7) in a quarterfinal . Alana Zavala led Mabton with 18 points. Warden advances to play third-seeded Okanogan in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Mabton plays No. 4 Colfax in a loser-out game.

Napavine 48, Brewster 46: Hayden Kaut scored 14 points and the top-seeded Tigers (23-3) topped the seventh-seeded Bears (19-8). Pepper Boesel led Brewster with 16 points. Napavine advances to play sixth-seeded Adna in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Brewster plays 12th-seeded Toutle Lake in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m.

Adna 62, Toutle Lake 36: Karsyn Freeman scored 31 points and the sixth-seeded Pirates (25-2) defeated the Ducks (21-7). Kendal Dean led Toutle Lake with 13 points.

1B girls

Neah Bay 59, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Qwaapeys Greene scored 14 points and the top-seeded Red Devils (21-2) defeated the seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-6) in a quarterfinal. Brystal Neilsen led Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 15 points. Neah Bay advances to play fourth-seeded Crosspoint at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Wilbur-Creston plays sixth-seeded Oakesdale in a loser-out game at 12:15 p.m.

Crosspoint 42, Oakesdale 41: Riya Tobosa scored 21 points and the fourth-seeded Warriors (24-3) defeated the Nighthawks (18-5). Lucy Hockett led Oakesdale with 13 points.

Waterville/Mansfield 57, Garfield-Palouse 33: Holly Finkbeiner scored 20 points and the third-seeded Shockers (19-4) defeated the 12th-seeded Vikings (18-7). Kyra Brantner led Garfield-Palouse with 14 points. Waterville/Mansfield advances to play the winner of Mount Vernon Christian vs. Sunnyside Christian in a semifinal matchup at 9 p.m. Friday. Garfield-Palouse plays the loser of that matchup in a loser-out game at 2 p.m.