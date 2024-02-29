Woman accused of derailing railcars in Wenatchee, damages total $1.5 million

By Oscar Rodriguez </p><p>Wenatchee World</p><p>

WENATCHEE – The Wenatchee Police Department arrested a woman after several rail cars derailed and damaged railroad ties and tracks and destroyed half a dozen rail switches.

Police on Wednesday arrested the 38-year-old woman on the suspicion of malicious injury to railroad property and second-degree criminal trespass. Police responded at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday at 409 S. Columbia St.

Police say that the conductor had stopped a train Wednesday to connect more cars and when he returned to the front of the train the railroad switches – a device that controls which track the train travels on – had been moved to the wrong position.

The train began to move but the cars connected to engine were on different tracks causing multiple train cars to derail. Police were told the damages and work hours amounted to around $1.5 million, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.

Police say the woman was in the area at the time and was “observed flipping switches as she walked down the tracks,” according to court documents. She was arrested that same day around the 1700 block of South Wenatchee Avenue walking along the west bank.

Police recorded the extent of the damage, which included “numerous railroad ties with extensive damage,” half a dozen rail switches destroyed and damage to more than a mile of tracks: from the 600 block of South Worthen Sreet to the 1700 block of South Wenatchee Avenue, according to court documents.

The woman was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Wednesday.

She made her preliminary appearance Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court. Bail was set at $5,000. Prosecutors noted that there may be reason to order a mental health evaluation to determine whether she’s competent to stand trial.

Her identity was not disclosed in this story in consideration of prosecutor’s concerns that she may be mentally ill.