Bureau organizers worried, but optimistic, as Christmas fund falls short of goal: ‘I don’t want anything to happen to this precious program’

Almost 1,000 people donated to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund this year, including national and global donors. Still, the fund fell about $60,000 short of its $600,000 goal.

The 2023 total is $542,579.06.

The goal in 2022 was also $600,000, and this is the second year in a row the Christmas Fund didn’t reach its target – the 2022 total was $559,449.52. But for nearly two decades before that, community donations exceeded the goal every year.

Donations are extremely important for the purchase of thousands of books and toys each year, especially as bureau expenses rise due to inflation. The grocery vouchers alone cost more than $200,000.

Those rising prices may have prevented many from contributing this year or forced individuals to reduce their usual donation.

Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany said the bureau will stretch the funds as far as they can for next year’s Christmas Bureau, but not meeting the fundraising goal for a second year in a row worries her. She wants the Christmas Bureau to be a permanent fixture of the holiday season in Spokane.

“I don’t want anything to happen to this precious program,” she said.

The Christmas Bureau, she said, is important because it “offers our clients the dignity of selecting their own presents for their children while offsetting the expense of the Christmas dinner.

“We know it’s not enough to give permanent solutions to poverty, but it provides a bit of hope.”

The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund receives sizable donations from businesses each year. It also receives smaller, but just as vital, donations from individuals on a fixed income or from children offering up their allowance.

Meany had a message for all donors.

“I want to thank the entire Spokane community for supporting the Christmas Bureau for 77 years,” she said. “That spirit of generosity is tremendous, and we are so very grateful.”

She also thanked the bureau’s volunteers and partner agencies.

“This program would not be what it is without their energy and enthusiasm,” she said.

Though this year’s fundraising total may have been troubling for bureau organizers, they remain optimistic.

“We are already looking forward to next year,” Meany said.

Donations

Remaining community donations for this year’s Christmas fund total $27,414. Donations made after Wednesday’s cutoff will go towards the 2024 Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund.

The Selkirk Crest Wealth Management Group made a $2,500 donation. “Rather than giving a token of our appreciation to our clients, we are again donating to the Spokesman Review Christmas Fund… We thank you for all your efforts putting these funds to work for those families that are less fortunate,” read a letter signed by Vice President Courtney Altringer, Managing Director Paul Dehmer and Managing Director Robert Simpson.

On behalf of UUCS, an anonymous donor sent $1,619.

Nancy Evans made a $1,500 donation. “Good people doing good work for those who need it most. Thank you for your hard work and compassion,” she wrote.

Sharon Cannon, James Brasch, Glenn Breen and Ian Platou all donated $1,000.

Ed and Lynn Van Vliet made a $1,000 donation “in memory of Terry Whitten, Bruce Ellingsen and Joey Mark.”

Randy and Sharon Fosseen, on behalf of the Fosseen Foundation, donated $1,000 “to help make this Christmas a bit brighter for those families who, for various reasons, are underserved in our community. This last year has been tight for many and any small way to help is another step in the progress of the Fund.”

Spokane Discount gave $1,000.

The Charlie and Kathy Watson Family Fund at Innovia made a $1,000 donation.

Larry and Mary Soehren gave $750.

Together, Mary Conley contributed $500 and Taylors Diecast, on behalf of the Garland Business District, contributed $50, for a total of $550, “in honor of the White Elephant’s founder John R. Conley Sr. and Bill Kuch the White Elephant’s toy buyer. Christmas blessings to all for the good works you do.”

Paul Jalufka gave $500 “in honor of Jean Jalufka.”

Karl Fleming, an anonymous Deer Park donor, Tom Bauer, David and Cindy Heitstuman, Nollette Investments, and Bruce Howard all sent $500.

Two anonymous donors sent $500. “Thank you for all that you do for the people of Spokane area,” one wrote.

An anonymous donor wrote, “to all the crew – you are amazing people!!” with a $400 donation.

Beth Kenney and Scott and Sarah Creighton each donated $300.

Marvin Soehren sent $300 “in memory of my wife Helen.”

Betty Howry donated $250 “in memory of my husband Darrell and my beloved son Ray Howry who passed away on Mother’s day this year, and in honor of a brave 11 year old great granddaughter Emma McSpadden who battled Ewing Sarcoma this year and won, and to my other 10 great grandchildren who are healthy and happy, and thanks to all the good work you are doing.”

Jennifer Halvorson, Thad Hopper, Lori Thompson, Christophe and Karen Sherfey, and Megan Steinhilber all gave $250.

Jeff Valley, Pauline Bresnahan, Janice Patterson, Nancy James, Catherine Dixon and an anonymous donor all gave $200.

Joe Kramarz donated $200. “I have played Santa for many years and have seen the joy of the kids when given a gift. Thanks for what you do,” he wrote.

Northern Capital Management donated $150, as did Robert Crider.

Paul and Maureen Dodroe gave $150 “in memory of Colleen Dodroe.”

Joe and Charri Doeleman sent $100. “Charri and I would like to thank everyone for their wonderful work with the Christmas Bureau and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!” Joe Doeleman wrote.

Cherie Foss sent $100 “in memory of my Dad, George Poston Jr.”

Georgene Patten gave $100 “to honor Patricia (Patti) Reeves … my 2023 Woman of the Year.”

John Edwards donated $100 “in memory of Richard Wayne Edwards.”

Rich and Sheela Tschirgi gave $100, writing, “thanks for all you do.”

Ralph Walter donated $100 “in memory of Bruce and Carol Walter.”

Wendy Smith sent $100 “in honor of my sweet mother who passed away on Christmas Eve.”

The Hayes family gave $100 “In honor of our parents, Alice and Richard Hayes, who were steadfast supporters of the fund each year!”

Marilyn Thordarson donated $100 “honoring the amazing work of the Christmas Bureau volunteers in bringing some joy to families served through this community endeavor!”

Kassi Kain donated $100 “in honor of Heidi, Brigid, Shayna, and Hannah for all your hard work behind the scenes to coordinate an amazing bureau this year.”

Addy Hatch gave $100 “in memory of Tim Hanley, who loved Christmas.”

Judith Hinman Living Trust sent $100, as did an anonymous donor.

Christine Stevens, Lynda Ensign, John Middaugh, Stephanie Hokanson, Tony Madunich, Harold Vanderpool, Suzanne Grainger, Danna Christianson, Jacqueline Disotell and an anonymous donor all sent $100.

Marlene and Pat O’Dea donated $60. “My 25 year old grandson said all he wants from his grandparents at Christmas was for them to make a donation for him to the Christmas Bureau. His parents have raised a generous young man and we are as proud of Conner! Enclosed is a check from us (and Connor),” they wrote.

Dennis and Janine Mix sent $60.

David Leach, Sue Maggio, Kent Richardson, June Lawson, Pat Hardin, Jane Courtright, Theresa Hart, Randall Pflugrad, Marilyn Anderson, Betty Thompson and Tina and Kenneth Kaul all gave $50.

An anonymous donor sent $50, writing, “thank you for providing joy to those who need it.”

Ellen Beloved donated $50 “in memory of Marion Hames.”

John Spencer sent $50 “in loving memory of Tim L. Spencer.”

Don Harding donated $40 “in memory of Bud Barton, a good man.”

Michael Frasco and Jon Hillyer both sent $30.

Lois Hughes, Barbara McKay and Donald Barden each contributed $25.

An anonymous donor sent $20 cash.

Annika Esvelt donated $20.

A Spokane donor sent $10.

A previous $3,000 anonymous donor included the note, “Alliant Insurance Bond Team with many thanks to our wonderful clients! Happy Holidays to you and yours.”