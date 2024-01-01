Family Owned: Zanies celebrates 51 years

AT RIGHT: Zanies owners Bob and Renee Salib, pose for a photo in their shop on Dec. 18 at 1214 W. Knox Ave. Zanies started out as a tiny shop on Division in 1972 called the It Shop. Renee’s husband Bob joined her in 1985. December marked the store’s 51st anniversary. BELOW: Incense for sale at Zanies. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If you see someone around town wearing a black T-shirt imprinted with a neon green dude sporting shades and a headband with a marijuana leaf in the center, you’ll know exactly where it came from.

“Weed Man” and the busty female version, “Weed Woman” tees are sold exclusively at Zanies.

Last month, the store celebrated 51 years in business. Owned and operated by Renee Salib and her husband, Bob, Zanies has made its home on the corner of Knox Avenue and Northwest Boulevard since 2006 – but its family-owned genesis goes further back.

In 1972, Renee’s mom and stepfather opened a tiny shop on North Division Street. The It Shop sold pipes, papers and paraphernalia.

“I was still in high school,” recalled Renee. “I worked there after school.”

She became part-owner in 1978 and took over the shop when her mother died in 1997.

Over the years, the business changed locations and names several times. Renee met Bob when he applied for a job at what was then called Mass Hysteria.

He got the job, and not long after, he got a wife. The couple celebrated their 36th anniversary in August.

Zanies is a nod to Bob’s Chicago roots.

“We named it after the comedy club in Chicago,” Renee said.

Bob is the buyer for the business, while Renee takes care of the bookkeeping and office work.

Their merchandise has varied over time, but the store still has the groovy vibe of the ’70s head shop Renee’s mother launched.

Koliga, a carved wooden statue of a Native American, stands sentry at the door.

“He was made on a Navajo reservation in Arizona,” said Bob. “He guards the store.”

Cases filled with porcelain, wooden and metal pipes sit in front of shelves holding a wide selection of water pipes.

Rows of incense, both stick and cone varieties, beckon customers with exotic scents. A case filled with decorative burners offers unique ways to use it.

“I’ve been told we have the largest selection of incense in Spokane,” Bob said.

Tie-dye clothing abounds, as do screen-printed tees, posters and stickers.

Body jewelry proves popular with shoppers. Zanies sells pins, rings and cuffs for every body part that might be pierced or adorned.

The Salibs have created a gift store niche for their business.

“In the ’80s and ’90s, we were the only head shop in town,” said Bob.

But those were difficult years.

“During the Reagan era, stores got raided all over the nation,” he explained. “We got raided by the Feds in 1991. They thought we were selling guns!”

That scrutiny caused the couple to get creative.

“We turned our water pipes into vases,” Bob said.

Renee nodded.

“We fought a few battles.”

The legalization of marijuana in Washington and the resulting shops all over town hasn’t put a dent in their business. They don’t sell weed.

“Marijuana shops are 90% marijuana, but we have stickers, posters and gifts,” Bob said. “We also do consignment of jewelry and arts and crafts items.”

Running a business together can be tough on relationships, but the Salibs said they make it work by staying out of each other’s way.

“I do my thing, and she does hers,” Bob said.

They even got their children involved.

“All five of our kids have worked here at one time or another,” Renee said.

They attribute Zanies’ success to reasonable prices and loyal clientele.

“We’ve got the most competitive prices in town,” Bob said.

And their shoppers span generations.

“We have customers that brought their kids in, and now they bring their grandkids,” Renee said.

When asked how they’ve stayed in business for more than 50 years, she smiled.

“Tenacity and stubbornness,” she said.

