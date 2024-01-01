Former WSU QB Cam Ward declares for the NFL Draft

Cam Ward played his final college snap as a Cougar.

The former Washington State quarterback shared as much Monday morning, announcing that instead of transferring schools, he will forfeit his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

It brings an end to the college saga of Ward, who announced last month he was leaving WSU and entering the transfer portal, while remaining open to the idea of going pro. He was courted by Miami and Florida State, according to multiple reports, looking for a school with a reliable offensive line and weapons to throw to.

Instead, Ward will fulfill one of his lifelong dreams and hope to hear his name called in April’s NFL draft.

Ward, who transferred from FCS Incarnate Word to Washington State ahead of the 2022 season, spent two years with the Cougs. Last season, he completed 67% of his passes for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, finishing fourth nationwide in regular-season yardage.

He finishes his WSU career with 6,963 passing yards (eighth in program history), 48 touchdowns (tied for seventh) and 16 interceptions.

That made him a hot commodity in the portal, where he was fetching NIL deals in the neighborhood of $1 million, according to national college football analyst Brock Huard. He visited Miami and Florida State.

“We always knew this was gonna be the destination of what he was gonna be doing,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said last month, referring to Ward entering the portal. “This is not a shock. This is not a surprise. We have always supported Cam. We support Cam and his decision today, and we support Cam in efforts going forward.”

Ward shined brightest during the Cougs’ 4-0 start to the season, leading the team to wins over ranked foes Wisconsin and Oregon State, which earned WSU an AP ranking as high as No. 13. Washington State tumbled from there, losing its next six games as Ward struggled with ball security and fumbles plagued him – but it was clear his talent was already opening doors for him down the road.

Now he’s walking through the one he always wanted to.