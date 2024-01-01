Huskies advance to national championship after hanging on for Sugar Bowl win over Texas

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

NEW ORLEANS – After Dillon Johnson towed Texas defensive end Ethan Burke and free safety Michael Taafe into the end zone to give Washington a 7-0 lead, the junior running back made a beeline for ESPN’s camera. As Johnson roared, right tackle Roger Rosengarten draped an arm around his teammate’s shoulder and held a single finger to his lips.

The intention, it seems, was to silence a burnt orange supernova inside the Superdome.

As well as a continuously doubting country of college football fans.

In a 37-31 Sugar Bowl win over No. 3 Texas (12-2), UW did just that – proving it’s more than a Pac-12 mirage, or a finesse offensive fairy tale, or anything in between. Michael Penix Jr. proved his Heisman Trophy candidacy was – to quote Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who Penix repeatedly defeated – rooted in substance. His wide receivers proved they’re worth the mounting mock draft mentions.

And Washington didn’t waste time.

On UW’s third play from scrimmage, Penix lofted a looper that sophomore wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk snagged behind cornerback Terrence Brooks. Polk spun out of a Jerrin Thompson tackle, before being dragged down by Brooks for a 77-yard gain. Johnson broke through on the next play to start the scoring.

But Penix wasn’t done.

In another display of dominant precision, Penix dissected Texas’ secondary – adding 52- and 24-yard completions to Rome Odunze, a 29-yarder to Germie Bernard and a 29-yard touchdown to Polk. The sixth-year senior from Tampa completed 11 of 14 passes, throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown … in the first half alone.

But Penix also had help. Take UW coach Kalen DeBoer – who made the daring, dangerous decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Huskies’ 33-yard line. Tied 14-14 with 4:15 left in the second quarter, Johnson barreled forward for a 5-yard gain and Rosengarten pumped his fist.

Five plays later, the Huskies made it hurt – as Penix eluded a Longhorn rusher, stepped up and slung a dime past diving cornerback Malik Muhammad. The pigskin hit Polk’s hands and bounced into the air, before the sophomore receiver collected it for a circus 29-yard score.

And apologies for the repetition … but Penix wasn’t done.

After receiving the ball to start the second half, the Husky offense overwhelmed – mounting an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown march to take a 28-21 lead. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Penix completed all six of his passes along the way, splitting defenders for a 19-yard touchdown to persevering wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

McMillan – who missed four games this fall with a sprained MCL – was stretched and worked out by a Husky trainer in the end zone during halftime.

He returned to that same end zone eight plays later.

Which is when UW’s defense did its part. On Texas’ first play of the following drive, tenacious edge Bralen Trice stripped freshman running back C.J. Baxter, and safety Asa Turner fell on the ball. Sophomore placekicker Grady Gross added a pair of field goals on UW’s next two possessions to gradually extend the lead.

Indeed, a UW defense that recovered just two fumbles in 13 games this fall defied that stat on Saturday. Trailing 34-21 with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter, Texas running back Jaydon Blue took a Quinn Ewers pass for a 21-yard gain … then inexplicably lost the ball. It was recovered by cornerback Thaddeus Dixon for a second Husky takeaway.

Which isn’t to say Washington played a perfect game. But the Huskies overcame.

They overcame a muffed punt by Bernard, which Texas recovered and converted into a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. They overcame a potentially damning decision, as Johnson was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from Texas’ 14-yard line on the following drive. They overcame a run defense that surrendered 150 yards, 6.3 yards per carry and a trio of touchdowns. They even overcame a Longhorn rally, as Ewers found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a leaping 1-yard score to narrow the deficit to 34-28 with 7:23 left.

But needing to salt away a win, UW mounted another drive. On third-and-2, Penix found Westover over the middle to move the chains. Then he dropped a dart over Odunze’s shoulder for a 32-yard gain, setting up another Gross field goal to make it a two-score game. After Texas added a quick field goal, tight end Josh Cuevas fell on an onside kick to regain possession.

Following a UW punt, Texas’ desperation drive died at the Husky 11-yard line, when Ewers’ jump ball for Mitchell was batted away by cornerback Elijah Jackson as time expired. The Longhorns gained 124 yards in the final 2:34 … and fell short anyway.

In all, Penix completed 29 of 38 passes and threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns, a bayou battering. Odunze (six catches, 125 yards), Polk (5 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD) and McMillan (5 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD) mercilessly delivered. Johnson (who left with a late injury) rushed for two touchdowns, while Trice turned in three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Together, they earned an extension of an already historic season – and a national championship berth against Rose Bowl winner Michigan in Houston on Jan. 8.

They silenced a supernova … and lifted a finger to their lips.