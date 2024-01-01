Spokane Police investigating possible armed robbery at 7-Eleven on South Grand Boulevard

Spokane police are investigating a possible armed robbery at the 7-Eleven gas station at 1318 S. Grand Blvd.

According to Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger, law enforcement received a call at 2:30 p.m. Monday about a male wearing a ski mask who robbed the convenience store and may have been armed.

A 7-Eleven employee followed the suspect as he ran, Preuninger said, and responding officers eventually detained him. He had been cooperative and was released.

Police identified a 16-year-old second suspect in the alleged robbery who has a warrant for a separate crime. He has not been found, Preuninger said.

Eleven units responded to the call and began searching for the second suspect, Preuniger said. The investigation is “rapidly evolving,” but nobody was hurt. He was unable to say whether either suspect had a weapon.

This is a developing story.