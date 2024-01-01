Three impressions from UW Huskies’ 37-31 Sugar Bowl win over Texas

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Washington’s magical season continued following a thrilling 37-31 win over Texas on Monday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The No. 2 Huskies (14-0), who pushed their winning streak to 21 games, will meet No. 1 and Big Ten champion Michigan (14-0) in the national championship game 4:30 p.m. PT Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston on ESPN.

The Wolverines beat No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the other CFP semifinal.

Washington’s victory was decided on the final play when Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers misfired on a throw to the end zone that would have given the Longhorns the win.

Here are three thoughts on Monday’s game.

Penix Jr. was masterful

Plenty of folks, especially Husky fans, believe UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was robbed in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He finished second with 1,701 points and 292 first-place votes behind LSU quarterback Jayden McDaniels, who won the award with 2,029 points and 503 first-place votes.

In his first game since the Heisman award presentation, Penix delivered one of the finest performances of his brilliant career.

He finished with the second-most yards in a CFP semifinal and completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

And Trice wasn’t too shabby

Penix was wonderful, and Washington edge Bralen Trice was equally brilliant.

Trice had arguably his best game of the season and finished with five tackles, including four solos, two sacks, three tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

Husky receiver Germie Bernard muffed a punt at UW’s 22-yard line to set up Texas’ second touchdown. The Longhorns needed just three plays before Byron Murphy punched it into the end zone with a 1-yard run to tie it at 14.

That turnover loomed large in the first half considering UT had difficulty moving the ball and had just 213 yards at the break while punting on three of its first four drives.

Early in the third quarter, Trice gave UW its first turnover when he stripped the ball from CJ Baxter and Asa Turner recovered the ball. The Huskies converted that miscue into a 26-yard field goal from Grady Gross to go up 31-21.

Trice came up big again when he recovered a Jaydon Blue fumble at UW’s 24 with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter.