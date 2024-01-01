Usher in 2024 with some fun family time

Kick off the new year with some family fun. Here are 10 ideas to get you started:

1. Toast 2024: Welcome the year with brunch and a bubbly beverage: mimosas, sparking cider or your favorite age-appropriate drink.

2. Jump in a lake: The annual Polar Bear Plunge will be at noon Monday at Saunders Beach in Coeur d’Alene. If you’d rather run into a river, there’s a polar plunge at 2 p.m. at Boulder Beach in Millwood.

3. Write a letter: Everyone still loves getting snail mail. And, you probably got some gifts for Christmas – have you sent your thank-yous? If not, today’s a good day to write them.

4. Toss out the old: Your family probably got new toys, books and clothes for Christmas. Take a few minutes to gather up outgrown items and (if still usable) pass them along to others who can use them.

6. Go ice skating: The skate ribbon in Riverfront Park is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Admission is $9.95 for ages 13 and older, $6.95 for ages 3-12 and $6.95 to rent skates. Helmets are available to check out free of charge.

7. Go skiing: For downhill or snowboarding head to one of the area ski resorts: Mt. Spokane, 49 Degrees North, Silver Mountain, Schweitzer or Lookout. Cross-country options could be much closer – if there’s snow in the lower elevations.

8. Watch a bowl game (or two): University of Washington plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

9. Enjoy a home spa day: Condition, hydrate and polish to start the year off with a glow. One easy body scrub to make at home: combine 1 cup coconut oil and 1 cup sugar using an electric mixer.

10. Start a new book: If you don’t already have one waiting, check out the e-book and audio options at spokanelibrary.org or scld.org. Both also have recommendations based on age or areas of interest.

And, if you’re looking for a soundtrack, turn on “New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift. Even if you’re not a Swiftie, it’ll help you “hold on to the memories.”