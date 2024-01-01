Doctor who delivered NYC’s first New Year baby also delivered dad 23 years ago

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

When New York City’s first baby of 2024 entered the world at the stroke of midnight Monday morning, the newborn boy immediately took after his father: They were both delivered by the same doctor.

Yet Dr. Sherman Dunn of South Brooklyn Health in Coney Island wasn’t aware of the curious twist of fate at the time. It was only later that he’d learn he also delivered the baby’s father, Rafael Abitbol, 23 years earlier at the same facility when it was known as Coney Island Hospital.

“He told me that his mother told him that I delivered him,” Dunn told the Daily News. “Even though the mother was here, she never approached me and told me that. He told me after the fact.”

The coincidence was overshadowed by the excitement over the birth. As the countdown to 2024 began, everyone in the delivery room, from doctors to nurses to the baby’s parents, were well aware the infant stood a strong chance of being the first birth of the new year in the city’s public hospital system.

“We had the TV on with the Times Square ball on, so everybody’s watching the ball coming down,” Dunn said. “They were doing the countdown on the TV as well as the mother pushing, too.”

As the stroke of midnight, “the mother gave it all her might, and the baby’s head delivered,” Dunn said.

“It was a lot of fun,” said third-year resident Betty Varghese. “There was a lot of energy and excitement in the delivery room, a lot of anticipation.”

It was the fifth year in a row South Brooklyn Health has brought forth the year’s first baby, according to NYC Health + Hospitals. The city’s public health system has 11 hospitals across the five boroughs.

Baby Abitbol, who weighed in at 7 pounds 13 ounces, and his mom were doing well on Monday, the hospital said.

In yet another coincidence, the nurse caring for the new family turned out to have worked for the father’s pediatrician.

“I took care of him and his siblings for about 20 years,” nurse Anna Kolobynski told the Daily News. “Now I am taking care of his child.”