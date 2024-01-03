Idaho among several states that received nonspecific state Capitol bomb threats

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho State Capitol in Boise was searched and cleared early Wednesday after Idaho was among several states that received nonspecific, emailed bomb threats that day, Idaho State Police confirmed.

At about 5:30 a.m. Idaho received the threat, Idaho State Police communications director Aaron Snell told the Idaho Capital Sun.

After receiving the threat, Capitol staff promptly notified the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Department of Administration, Snell said.

“In response, ISP mobilized explosive detection canines and deployed additional troopers to assist (the Department of Administration) personnel in conducting thorough searches of both the interior and exterior of the building,” Snell wrote in an emailed statement. “By 7:30 a.m., the building search concluded with no explosives found.”

“Fortunately, given the early hour, there was minimal impact on state employees,” Snell added.

Idaho was among at least seven states that received bomb threats to its state Capitol on Wednesday.

The Michigan Advance and States Newsroom reported that state capitol buildings in Michigan, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Montana also received threats. Out of an abundance of caution, the Michigan Capitol was evacuated and closed Wednesday, the Michigan Advance reported.

The Idaho State Capitol remained open to the public on Wednesday, Snell told the Sun.

Idaho is gearing up for the start of its annual legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Monday at the Idaho State Capitol.