Letters for Wednesday, Jan. 3

Crack down on junk cars and expired tabs

A recent article said Spokane Valley might crack down on junk cars (“Spokane Valley cracks down on junk cars,” Nov. 17). A later letter mentioned the Valley needs to crack down on expired tabs, too (“We should penalize expired license plate tabs,” Dec. 14). That isn’t a Valley problem. Walking the dogs, I can count over a dozen red 2022 tabs, within just two blocks. Some cars being driven, and some sitting on the streets for months and months. Calls and online complaints to code enforcement are pointless … nothing gets done, or it takes almost eight months before there is a response. Driving along Division Ruby streets any time of the day, I can count five to 10 expired tabs in just 2 miles. I called the DOL in Olympia and was told Spokane should be enforcing this. Cars with expired tabs should not be parked on the street, let alone be driven.

By Spokane not enforcing the law, it is depriving the state of millions of dollars in lost revenue and depriving the city of money from fines. My tabs are due in a couple months. Why should I spend the money for tabs, when 10% to 15% of cars on the road don’t have current tabs. And junk cars sit for months on the streets. Enforce the laws of cars sitting longer than 72 hours, and cars with expired tabs.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

EWU desperately needs a new management team

It was a pleasant fall afternoon on the campus of EWU over 35 years ago when objections about joining Division I football were first raised in the faculty Senate. Faculty did not object to Eastern playing football, but only asked why in the top division. Who were we trying to impress? And more importantly, who was going to pay for it?

The administration saw the financial problem then, but instead of changing divisions they launched an initiative promising cost effectiveness in a few years. We were skeptical and for the next 35 years the university hemorrhaged millions of dollars annually bailing out Division I football, forcing the elimination of many sports, including wrestling, swimming, baseball and men’s soccer.

Over the years, faculty have noted that whether the football team won or lost, the red ink accumulated, resulting in a massive loss of public and student money. Ignoring decades of past failures, EWU reiterated its commitment to Division I football again in 2021 and launched a new athletics initiative that promised cost effectiveness in five years. We would like to be supportive, but when you’ve thrown the same Hail Mary pass for 35 years without success, it’s hard to expect the outcome to be any different.

Unfortunately, Eastern’s management failure has not been limited to athletics. With both student enrollments and overall revenue now in free-fall, Eastern desperately needs a new management team, not the one that keeps punting the perennial football problem down the field.

Go Eags!

Tom Karier

Spokane

Understanding new letters policy

I am not sure I understand the new letters policy and the decision to only focus on community issues. It would appear The Spokesman-Review is creating a community “silo system” that cloisters opinion, conversation and a broader world view.

To assume that the greater actions of our country and our world do not directly affect us is of course naive and creates a false sense of reality and community purpose.

The diaspora of families and friends living around the world should impel us to think beyond our own backyards to a greater global good.

You do have a point, however. Anyone who has that global concern should take a trip to the Waste-to-Energy Plant and witness the destruction of our environment by the amount of plastics, goods that could be repurposed/reused and hence our support of the economy of China/fossil fuels and the destruction of our planet.

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane

Start the new year on a positive note

The Spokesman-Review changed their policy on letters to the editor. With mixed reviews, I will reluctantly give up my bashing of Trump.

So, let’s start the new year on a positive note. On Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review published the Outdoor Writing Contest 2023 winners. The three contest winners wrote evocative, emotional stories that gave us warmth, heart and hope. What a way to start the new year!

So maybe, The Spokesman-Review has a vision. Just maybe, we start a much-needed change. We work on positive images, thoughts, and feelings for our community. Perhaps it will spread and make 2024 the best ever. Grab the change and help make a positive difference!

Beverly Gibb

Spokane