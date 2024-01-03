Prep roundup: Mead wrestling romps, University edges Cheney; Freeman boys basketball wins on the road

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Wrestling GSL 4A/3AMead 78, North Central 3: Markus Fetcho (285 pounds), Ethan Harvey (175) and Joseph Mason (120) led eight with pins and the visiting Panthers (4-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-4). Tommy Elliott won at 165 to put NC on the board.

Central Valley 54, Lewis and Clark 20: Bayden Beard (190), Blaine Beard (132) and Braxton Beard (138) all picked up wins to lead the Bears (1-3) over the visiting Tigers (1-3). Aiden Peterson (285) and Skye Martin (150) earned pins for LC.

Mt. Spokane 58, Ferris 24: Tanner Crosby (106), Jayson Bonnett (138) and Brendan Hughes (215) earned pins and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) topped the Saxons (2-2). Jack Neale (175) won by fall for Ferris.

Ridgeline 64, Gonzaga Prep 17: Gavin Shoemaker (144), Josiah Klontz (175) and Preston Wentling (215) were among eight with pins and the visiting Falcons (2-2) beat the Bullpups (1-3). William Jackson (190) and Noah Holman (165) won for G-Prep.

University 36, Cheney 31: Czar Quintanilla (120), Samual Thomas (165) and Shane Swan (285) earned pins and the Titans (3-1) topped the visiting Blackhawks (2-2). Mason Bennett (150) and Camron Bogle (132) had pins for Cheney.

GSL 2A

West Valley 45, Clarkston 32: Champ Bailey (175), Andrew Royston (215) and Logan Leeson (285) won by pin and the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Bantams (0-2). MaKenzie Weza (106), and Bodee Thivierge (150) had pins for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 48, East Valley 27: Braeden Champion (126), Tyrese Guzman (150) and Sam Picicci (285) won by pin and the Highlanders (2-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2). Talan Hughes (144) and Logan Zitek (165) earned pins for East Valley.

Boys basketball

Freeman 63, Deer Park 17: Micah Hodges scored 16 points, Finn LaPointe added 11 and the visiting Scotties (9-2) downed the Stags (4-6) in an NEA game.

Girls basketball

Medical Lake 62, Riverside 18: Charde Luat scored 19 points, Delaney Gunther added 12 and the visiting Cardinals (10-1) beat the Rams (2-10) in an NEA game. Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with nine points.