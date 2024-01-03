Soon-to-be free agent and former EWU star Kendrick Bourne wants to return to Patriots

By Lauren Campbell Tribune News Service

Kendrick Bourne was a bright spot for the Patriots this season before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in October. The wide receiver is set to become a free agent after 2023, so many wondered whether Bourne would return to New England in 2024.

If it was up to the 28-year-old former Eastern Washington standout, he’d re-sign with the Patriots.

Bourne took to Instagram to recap the highs and lows of his 2023, which included everything from his injury to he and his wife expecting a child.

“It’s all apart of GODS plan for my personal growth! Blessed to be having a new baby girl soon!,” he captioned the post. “Having my family Helps this whole lifestyle! GOD is great! 2024 let’s get it! We better!”

His teammate, Demario Douglas, quickly commented, “Miss you brudda” on the post. Bourne’s response indicated where he stands as he’s about to approach to free agency.

“Miss ya dog! Make the @patriots bring me back!”

In eight games this season for the Patriots, Bourne recorded 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He was on pace to have one of his best seasons before an Eli Apple tackle led to a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne’s future is just one of many questions the Patriots face this offseason. It’s unclear whether Bill Belichick will return as coach, and the quarterback situation needs to get sorted out. The offense also needs some help, but bringing Bourne back might be beneficial to the team in 2024.