Spokane’s Peter Condon helps form national competition for autistic golfers

Peter Condon at the second annual STARS of the Spectrum Golf League Tournament in Orlando, Fla. (Courtesy of Jill Condon)

Peter Condon was golfing before he was old enough to go to school.

Growing up, Condon took lessons at Latah Creek Golf Course. When he got to high school, he joined the golf team.

Condon has Cornelia DeLange Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects growth and development.

“My dad got me into golfing when I was 4 years old,” he said. “When I played golf in high school, then I knew I (wanted to) play golf for life.”

And he has. Condon graduated from Cheney High School in 2014. By 2018, after winning state competitions year after year, he was invited to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, where he won silver.

In 2019, Condon competed in the Special Olympics North American Championships in Tennessee and won gold.

“He beat the reigning U.S. champ and the reigning Canadian champ, which was pretty cool,” said Condon’s mother, Jill Condon.

But then Peter Condon had to wait until 2022 to compete nationally again.

While at the 2022 USA games, the Condons met the chief executive of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, an organization that works to provide opportunities and support to families affected by autism.

“So we walked together for two days of golf and talked about, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome if these guys, because they really are playing awesome golf, could compete with one another more than once every four years?’ ” Jill Condon said.

That’s how the STARS of the Spectrum Golf League was formed, with Peter Condon being one of four founding members.

The league offers national competitions for talented autistic golfers over the age of 10 every year. The Flutie Foundation also donates on behalf of participants to their local autism communities. In 2022, Peter Condon chose the Special Olympics in Spokane.

Though the program is catered towards the autism community, it isn’t exclusive.

“The stars of Golf League doesn’t restrict to just autism, it’s really any sort of disability, you can join,” Jill Condon said. “The Flutie Foundation Stars of Golf is clear that it supports individuals with autism and other disabilities.”

“The whole basis of this is for these players, who love golf, have special abilities, to be able to promote golf as a lifelong sport, and to support and display that,” Jill Condon said. “All individuals can share their gifts. That’s really what it’s about.”

The second annual STARS of the Spectrum Golf League Tournament took place Friday in Orlando, Florida. There were just eight competitors this year, but that’s twice as many as last year, and the Condons expect the league to grow every year.

“I’m excited,” Peter Condon said in a Thursday phone interview.

Peter Condon said he has enjoyed growing up in Spokane, especially because the region has four seasons. He enjoys playing sports all year, and that means skiing and hockey in addition to golf, Jill Condon explained.

“As a person with special needs, he’s been provided some really great opportunities,” Jill Condon said. “I think there’s some choice out there for individuals like Pete in Spokane, and the community is really supportive.”