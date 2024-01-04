A comic who gets deep and dark returns to Spokane Comedy Club stage

Comics who dig deep are often the most memorable humorists. Such late legends as George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Bill Hicks were daring and unsparing, and much of their material is still resonant. That’s a stark contrast with some stand-ups, who deliver fluffy bits and as a result, their jokes are ephemeral. Carlin’s thoughts on politics, abortion and guns from a generation ago still apply.

Much like Carlin, Erica Rhodes has no problem going out on a limb. The comic-actress, who has appeared on “Modern Family” and “New Girl” cracks wise about her personal nadirs.

“I’m glad my low points are hilarious,” Rhodes said, while calling from Tallahassee. “I have so many stories that I turn into humor that some people can unfortunately relate to.”

Rhodes, 40, enjoys walking the comedic high wire. It’s cathartic for the Massachusetts native, who has plenty of relationship bits mined from the ups and downs of dating and her connection to her parents. Rhodes waxes about missing her father.

“I talk about losing my dad a few years ago,” Rhodes said. “That’s a challenging one to talk about.”

Comics with a few exceptions, such as the aforementioned Carlin and Pryor, wax about death.

“Most comics are scared to talk about dying,” Rhodes said. “I like going to darker places. I find humor in the dark Maybe I do that since comedy lessens the blow of what I’m dealing with.”

Rhodes, who has never been in a relationship that lasted more than three and a half years, still hopes to find the right person.

“For some reason, I haven’t found love,” Rhodes said. “Dating is hard.”

The differences between men and women have inspired Rhodes.

“It’s interesting looking at what separates the genders,” Rhodes said. “I believe it’s so hard for women, because women are so hard on themselves. We are harder on our looks, how we dress, what clothes we wear. Men just show up, but guys are born with confidence while women are always working on confidence.”

Rhodes is at her best when joking about her myriad insecurities. Her quirks are rendered in an old-school manner. Perhaps it has to do with her early love of pioneering comedic giants.

“The first comics I absolutely loved were Charlie Chaplin and Lucille Ball,” Rhodes said. “They were comedic actors but they had such an impact on me. I also love John Cleese in ‘Fawlty Towers’ and early Woody Allen movies.”

It’s easy to see how early Ellen DeGeneres and her left-of-center material rubbed off on Rhodes.

“I love what Ellen did as a stand-up during the ’90s,” Rhodes said. “I’m also a huge fan of Mitch Hedberg, who is so underrated and unfortunately no longer with us.”

Rhodes’ combination of wit and femininity recalls the unheralded Rita Rudner.

“I love Rita Rudner and I feel a connection with her,” Rhodes said. “It’s harder to be a feminine comic than a woman who yells and is, well, more like a guy.”

The Los Angeles-based entertainer, who recently released the comedy album, “Ladybug,” remains a working actor. Her initial gig as a thespian was as a child on “A Prairie Home Companion” in 1996. Rhodes had a recurring role as “The Conscience” of the host, Garrison Keillor. Rhodes appeared on Keillor’s 1997 Grammy-nominated album “Garrison Keillor’s Comedy Theater.”

Keillor is Rhodes’ uncle by marriage. After catching Rhodes perform in “The Nutcracker,” he asked her to be part of “Prairie Home Companion.”

“I learned a lot from that experience,” Rhodes said. “He built everything by himself, and that’s the way it is with stand-up.”

Rhodes will be part of some of the 50th-anniversary “Prairie Home Companion” shows in February.

“I get to look back, but I also get to look forward,” Rhodes said. “It’s a really great time in my career.”