Andrew Lloyd Webber asked priests to remove poltergeist from his London home

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Andrew Lloyd Webber may know a thing or two about phantoms on Broadway, but he sought help from a higher power to remove a poltergeist from his home.

The acclaimed composer behind the record-breaking musical “Phantom of the Opera” has revealed that priests put an end to the paranormal activity at a property he owned in the tony Belgravia neighborhood of London.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Lloyd Webber was asked whether any of the theaters he owns are haunted. But while he admitted to never seeing a ghost in his work life, his home presented something otherworldly.

“I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist,” the Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner shared. “It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room.”

“In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left,” he revealed.

According to parapsychological researcher Dr. Neil Dagnall of Manchester Metropolitan University, a poltergeist is “a type of ghost or supernatural entity which are responsible for psychological and physical disturbance.”

“The Phantom of the Opera,” considered Lloyd Webber’s greatest work to date, centers on a disfigured musical genius who haunts the Paris Opera House. Based on Gaston Leroux’s classic 1910 novel of the same name, the show first opened on the West End in 1986.

In April 2023, the Tony Award-winning production ended its history-making 35-year run at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre after 13,981 performances.