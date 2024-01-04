Difference makers: Graham Ike, Nolan Hickman spark Gonzaga’s rout over Pepperdine

Graham Ike

Graham Ike picked up where he left off against San Diego State last Friday. The 6-foot-9 post scored GU’s first basket and powered inside for a three-point play to give the Zags a 10-4 edge. Ike made 5 of 7 from the field and scored 13 points in the opening half as Gonzaga led 45-27. He finished with 20 points (8-of-10 shooting from the floor, 4 of 4 at the free-throw line) and seven rebounds in just 22 minutes. The Wyoming transfer has scored at least 20 points in GU’s past three games.

Nolan Hickman

The junior guard, slowed by a sprained ankle in the second half of the San Diego State loss, had a productive and efficient evening. Hickman connected on 4 of 5 3-point attempts and 5 of 7 shots overall. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in a team-high 32 minutes. Hickman, who scored in double figures in GU’s first nine games, had just one double-digit effort in the past four games prior to Thursday.

Turning point

The Zags turned a 20-11 lead into a 36-14 advantage with a 16-3 spurt that all but settled the outcome. Hickman opened the run with a 3-pointer and Ike accounted for Gonzaga’s next eight points. Ryan Nembhard drained a 3-pointer and Anton Watson added a pair of free throws to give the Zags their biggest lead of the first half.