Letters for Thursday, Jan. 4

All politics are no longer local

From “New Letters Policy” (Dec. 24), this is a direct quote: “Starting Jan. 1 we will only publish letters about local issues.” This being said, in the new policy’s effort to keep it “local,” will The S-R, from Jan. 1, publish only local news stories? In honest efforts to “keep it local,” we subscribers will, of course, expect The S-R’s local columnists such as Shawn Vestal and Sue Madsen to now pontificate on “local” affairs only, – correct? I.e., forget about the old adage, “All politics are local.” One could, of course, jump to the conclusion that if they write on topics other than “local” while letters to the editor are not published, some thinking reader just might suspect that The S-R is heavily involved in censorship – my, my – perish the very thought.

Under said “new letters policy” we writers are warned to, “Keep your facts straight” would, of course, expect that the same caution applies to S-R columnists and, as well, politicians and/or aspiring ones.

The Spokesman-Review concludes with, “We look forward to reading your thoughts about our community in the letters to the editor.” Well, this letter is definitely local, it is under 250 words and it expresses my “thoughts.” I will watch for its publication!

Ken Campbell

Deer Park

S-R censors its readers

I’m a bit puzzled by the new Spokesman-Review “Letters to the Editor” policy. I’m not troubled by the idea that these commentaries will be limited to local issues. What I am puzzled by is the continued publication of national syndicated columns by The Spokesman, with no opportunity for comment by readers regarding the information (or misinformation) contained in said columns. It seems as if The Spokesman wishes to silence the voices of its readers who wish to respond to the potential propaganda of these national columnists. The paper should stop carrying those columns.

I’d prefer to continue to read these pundits, I do not support censorship. I just wonder why The Spokesman-Review is censoring its readers.

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

Great coverage to conclude 2023

After reading your Dec. 31 issue, I felt obligated to write The Spokesman-Review a thank-you note. There were four articles/coverages that interested me mightily.

The article about J Harlan Bretz solving the Columbia River Scabland topography mystery (“The man, the floods”) was well written and illustrated. Second, I read with much interest your “new letters policy” found on the Roundtable page. I really liked the way censorship was addressed and the phrase you used: “You are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts” (I wish some politicians would also heed those words). Third, I really enjoyed reading the article entitled “The Local Stories that Defined 2023.” There were some news coverage stories that I had missed during the year – so thank you. I wondered why the arrest of Bryan Kohberger was not included. But, when I checked it out, he was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022. Last, your picture memorial section of all who had died from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2023, was very fitting and proper. A testament, I took as, showing you care about your readership.

Forrest Diehl

Spokane