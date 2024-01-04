Recap and highlights: No. 24 Gonzaga starts WCC play strong with 86-60 rout of Pepperdine

From staff reports

Nothing like a West Coast Conference opener to build a little confidence.

The 24th-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team got 20 points and seven rebounds from Graham Ike in a dominating 86-60 win over Pepperdine on Thursday before a sold-out crowd at the Spokane Arena.

Led by Ike inside and Nolan Hickman on the perimeter, the Zags — losers of three of their last five coming in — were crisp on offense and stingy on defense in winning their 28th straight conference opener.

Gonzaga led 23-11 with 7:49 left in the first half after two straight Hickman 3-pointers, and pushed the lead to 36-14 on a pair of Anton Watson foul shots with 4:31 remaining. Ike had 13 points and four rebounds by halftime as Gonzaga (10-4, 1-0) rolled to an 18-point halftime lead.

Watson added 15 points for GU. Hickman hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including 3 of 4 in the first half, and finished with 14 points. Braden Huff came off the bench for 11.

Guard Ryan Nembhard finished with 10 points, and hit two 3s to break a monthlong slump that saw him miss 16 straight. As a team, GU shot 42.9 percent from deep, ending a five-game stretch in which the Zags failed to reach 27 percent on 3s.

Houston Mallette had 15 points for Pepperdine (7-9, 0-1), which dropped its 46th straight game to GU.

First half

15:26 – GU 7, PU 4: Zags take the early lead on a 3-pointer by Stromer at the first media timeout. Ike and Watson add baskets for GU, with Ike grabbing four quick rebounds.

Waves’ Porter getting plenty of shots up, just 1 of 5 from the field.

11:47 – GU 15, PU 6: Zags go on a run and Cooper is called for a foul at the U12 media timeout. GU getting everything they want inside, but still struggling to knock down 3s (1 of 4).

Pepperdine looking for an answer on offense as the Waves start 3 of 16 from the field.

7:17 – GU 23, PU 11: Hickman knocks down his second 3-pointer to increase the Zags lead at the U8 media timeout. GU having its way early on and changing its lineup a bit. Nembhard taking a rare break in the first half.

5:02 – GU 34, PU 14: Ike scores eight straight points, followed by a Nembhard 3-pointer and Pepperdine calls a timeout. Zags pulling away here early.

Ike leads with 13 points and four rebounds.

3:51 – GU 36, PU 15: Gregg is called for a foul at the U4 media timeout. Zags on an 11-1 run over the last 2:50.

0:23 – GU 43, PU 27: Waves put together a solid stretch and the Zags call a timeout to draw up a last play before halftime.

PU shots 8 of 30 from the field and 3 of 10 on 3s in the first half. Zags are 16 of 31 and 5 of 12.

Halftime

Gonzaga dominant in the first half to take a 45-27 lead over Pepperdine at the Arena.

Ike leads the Bulldogs with 13 points and four rebounds. Hickman (nine points) and Huff (nine) closing in on double figures.

Zags controlling the rebound advantage at 26-16 and locking down the Waves’ offense at 27% from the field.

Second half

16:56 – GU 52, PU 31: Nembhard gets the steal and Watson finishes. Waves call a timeout.

Zags jump out to a 7-4 advantage in the second half, making their last three attempts from the field.

11:28 – GU 65, PU 36: Watson and Nembhard hit back-to-back 3s, as the Zags look to exercise a couple of demons at the Arena. GU playing a strong second half (up 20-9) and shooting well from 3 (7 of 16), two things they’ve struggled with this year.

7:56 – GU 74, PU 43: Zags keep up their strong half at the U8 media timeout. Four scorers now in double figures: Ike (20 points), Hickman (14), Watson (13) and Huff (11).

3:59 – GU 80, PU 47: Huff fouls out at the U4 media timeout after two quick ones. Zags going to win this one comfortably with reserves likely set to come in.

Starters: Same lineup for Gonzaga: Nembhard, Hickman, Stromer, Ike and Watson. Pepperdine going with: Mallette, Ajayi, Anderson, Coulibaly and Porter.

Pregame

It’s been a long time since Gonzaga has been in this situation.

The No. 24 Zags (9-4) have lost three of their last five games and nearly dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2016.

GU hopes to turn things around in West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs get their chance, taking on Pepperdine (7-8) tonight at the Arena at 6 p.m. The game will air on KHQ and Root+.

Pepperdine won its last two games over Westcliff and William & Mary, but have struggled against quality opponents. The Waves are 239th in the NCAA NET Rankings, winless in Quad One, Two and Three games and 5-2 in Quad Four games. PU also has two wins over NAIA schools which aren’t counted in the rankings.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 61-35 all-time advantage over Pepperdine and have won 45 straight meetings since 2002.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

