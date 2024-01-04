Nu metal resurfaces for a night at the District

Musical styles typically come back and are celebrated 20 years after their peak. The sounds of the 1950s was re-embraced during the ’70s with the films “American Graffiti” and “Grease” and the sitcom “Happy Days.” The ’60s were the background of the ’80s show “The Wonder Years.” “That ’70s Show” was a smash during the ’90s and the ’80s was perfectly recaptured during the aughts courtesy of the exceptional but inexplicably short-lived “Freaks and Geeks.”

When nu metal, a subgenre of alt-metal that combines elements of metal, hip-hop and funk, which was popular during the mid- to late ’90s, was bypassed by nostalgic music fans, Brian Sikes Howe noticed.

“I saw that there were music nights for emo, which became popular after nu-metal,” Howe said, while calling from Washington, D.C. “I thought, ‘How can we forget about this style of music that I loved and a lot of people loved?’ “

Well, it might have something to do with the lack of regard for nu-metal heavyweights, such as Limp Bizkit, which was a critic’s punching bag.

“It’s true that some people cringe when you mention nu metal, and they think it’s tacky, but it was fun,” Howe said.

“Sugar: The Nu Metal Party,” which is slated for Friday at the District Bar, is a night of tunes from nu metal acts, such as Korn, System of a Down and Slipknot.

“What has surprised me is that it’s not just people my age that are coming out to this event,” Howe said. “I’m in my late 30s, but there are people in their early 20s who come out, who were born well after the peak of nu-metal. It’s a good time.

“People forget how popular nu metal was back in the day.”

A quarter-century ago, nu metal videos were in heavy rotation on MTV right along with Christina Aguilera and Backstreet Boys clips.

“I would watch TRL (MTV’s ‘Total Request Live’) and I would be able to watch the videos of my favorite bands right after boy bands were on MTV. It makes sense, since much of nu metal is really pop music when you get down to it.

“The people who come out get it, since they want to celebrate the music and culture of our era.”

The Pittsburgh native, who still resides in the Steel City, has been curating his nu metal party for a year.

“It’s gone over well since this started,” Howe said. “We’ve had a great response from city to city since this began.”

Howe believes his party has staying power since teens have embraced nu metal.

“It’s so funny seeing all of these kids wearing System of a Down shirts,” Howe said. “It’s like I went back in a time machine, and I see kids who look like I did 25 years ago, embracing the kind of music I loved when I was 13. It’s awesome.

“These are the kids that are going to keep this nu metal party going for years.”