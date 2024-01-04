Prep roundup: Evan Stinson, Grayson Burton lead Cheney boys basketball over Ferris in league opener; Kayla Jones paces Ferris girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

Cheney 72, Ferris 50: Evan Stinson scored 22 points, Grayson Burton added 21 and the Blackhawks (6-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (3-7, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A league opener. Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 12 points and Sam Markham added 10.

Pullman 60, Lakeside 41: Gavin Brown scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers as the Greyhounds (6-4) beat the host Eagles (2-9) in a nonleague game. Austin Hunt had 14 points and Champ Powaukee added 13 for Pullman. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Ferris 53, Cheney 44: Kayla Jones scored 22 points and the visiting Saxons (5-5, 1-0) beat the Blackhawks (3-8, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A league opener.

Macey Richards led Cheney 16 points.

Lakeside 55, Pullman 35: Ayanna Tobeck scored 17 points with nine steals and the Eagles (10-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-9) in a nonleague game. Macy Cummings added 11 points for Lakeside. Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 13 points.

Wrestling GSL 4A/3A

Mead 70, Ferris 12: Josh Neiwert (138 pounds), Ethan Harvey (175) and Billy Weisgerber (126) earned pins and the Panthers (5-0) topped the visiting Saxons (2-3). Trevor Valadez (120) and Liam Ziegman (132) won for Ferris.

University 61, North Central 3: Libby Roberts (113), Czar Quintanilla (120) and Cole Olson (126) won by fall and the Titans (4-1) handled the Wolfpack (0-5).

Cheney 46, Lewis and Clark 27: Camron Bogle (132) and Cacee Gray (120) had pins and the Blackhawks (3-2) downed the Tigers (1-4). LC’s Bridger Cloninger (190) and Aiden Patterson (285) had pins.

NEA

Riverside 51, Freeman 30: Peter Desroches (157), Brooks Proctor (150) and Hunter Coe (120) had pins and the host Rams (2-1) beat the Scotties (1-2). Freeman’s Jonah Orndorff (165) and Giovanni Sutherland (175) had pins.

Deer Park 54, Lakeside 22: Liam Bogle (175), Boe Darnell (106) and Gavin Carnahan (138) won by pin and the Stags (3-0) topped the visiting Eagles (0-2). Lakeside’s Braxton Reyes (113) and Konnor Spradling (120) had pins.