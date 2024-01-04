University of Idaho investigating allegations of bullying against volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho is investigating allegations of bullying and physical abuse brought on by players and university staff against volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez.

The university issued a statement Thursday, following the Orange County Register’s report on Saturday, which included interviews, letters, emails and other university documents of the multiple allegations.

“The University of Idaho is deeply concerned about the allegations brought by some members of the women’s volleyball team against their coach, Chris Gonzalez,” the release said. “As a result, an investigation started in November around legal issues and has been expanded to include climate and culture concerns. The start of the investigation was delayed at the request of those who filed the complaints, in order to finish the season.

”An outside investigative team is doing the investigation, in which Coach Gonzalez is fully cooperating. While they have been asked to expedite the investigation, we also do not want to forego quality for speed.”

Players have alleged that Gonzalez has created an environment where he targets specific players for almost daily bullying and even physical abuse, including overtraining, ignoring injuries, ignoring the instructions of doctors and withholding food from the team.

University documents show that players, their parents and at least three university employees have raised concerns about Gonzalez to Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik.