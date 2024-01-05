Jojo Anderson scores 20 points to lead Whitworth men over Lewis & Clark 90-75

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Whitworth men are putting together a win streak.

The Pirates won their third straight and remained unbeaten in Northwest Conference play with a 90-75 win over host Lewis & Clark.

The Pirates (8-5, 4-0 NWC) had a 53-41 advantage in the second half over the Pioneers (5-7, 1-2).

Whitworth’s Jojo Anderson led four scorers in double figures with 20 points, along with Jake Holtz (17), Sullivan Menard (16) and Ty Edwards (16).

Whitworth women edge L&C: The Whitworth women’s basketball team earned their first Northwest Conference win of the season, beating host Lewis & Clark 55-51.

Kimberly Dewey led the Pirates (4-9, 1-3) with 26 points, while Zalissa Sanfo added 10 points and 20 rebounds.