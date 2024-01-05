No. 8 Stanford remains unbeaten in all-time series against Washington State women with 74-65 win

From staff reports

STANFORD, Calif. – In most circumstances, the Washington State women’s basketball team would have looked forward to the new year after ending 2023 with losses in two of three games.

Alas, fate determined the Cougars would begin 2024 with a game against eighth-ranked Stanford – which has never lost to WSU – on the Cardinal’s home floor at Maples Pavilion – where WSU most recently lost by seven points in February 2022 in the most competitive game between the teams at the site in more than two decades.

Cameron Brink finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Stanford held off the Cougars’ late rally in a 74-65 victory in a Pac-12 Conference matchup.

The Cardinal (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) improved to 73-0 against WSU, including 35-0 at Maples.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a team-high 22 points for the Cougars (11-4, 0-2), who reeled off 11 straight points in less than 2 minutes to get as close at 69-65 with 1:25 left before fading late.