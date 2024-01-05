Police seek public’s help locating missing Missoula woman

Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman who has been missing since she left her Missoula residence one week ago.

Eva Masin Prather left her house on foot around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 30 and was not dressed for the weather conditions. She may be experiencing a mental health crisis and could be traveling to Idaho, Washington or Oregon, a release from the Missoula Police Department said.

She is 5-feet-4 inches tall, 130 pounds and has blue eyes with brown shoulder-length hair.

Call Missoula police at (406) 552-6300 or 911 with information on her whereabouts.