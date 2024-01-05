Principal of Perry High School in Iowa tried to distract shooter so students could escape, his daughter says

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Principal Dan Marburger of Perry High School in Iowa tried to calm a 17-year-old gunman in the moments before he was shot – a desperate bid to give his students and staff a little extra time to escape, his daughter said.

The first day of classes for the spring semester had not begun when Dylan Butler opened fire inside the halls of his Iowa school early Thursday.

A sixth-grade student at the middle school, which connects to the high school, was killed in the carnage and another four students were wounded.

Marburger was also shot and, after a series of surgeries, is resting in stable condition, his daughter, Claire Marburger, wrote in her latest Facebook post.

Claire added that she was not surprised to learn her father, who she called a “gentle giant” and “just an amazing person,” was among those hurt in the gunfire.

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harms way for the benefit of the kids and his staff,” she wrote. “It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That’s just Dad.”

Claire went on to say that her father would do “anything for us kids,” including driving hours on end to see her college sports competitions.

She also credited him with giving her a sense of calm in high-pressure situations, adding that he was always standing by with a “you got this, kid” and hearty pat on the back.

“Thank you to the first responders, life flight, school staff, all the surrounding law enforcement that came to assist today,” she wrote. “Those working tirelessly on the investigation, or operating in the OR.”

Police said Butler died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but did not provide a motive for the violence.

Some of his classmates said he had been relentlessly bullied since elementary school, but an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“Dad is devastated about what happened today,” Claire added.

“Devastated about Dylan, devastated about the victims, devastated for the community as every single community member is a victim to this tragedy. It’s things like this that he takes personally.”

None of the other victims has been identified.