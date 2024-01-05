Spokane Chiefs allow five straight goals, fall to Swift Current 8-4

From staff reports

SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan – Riding a four-game winning streak, the Spokane Chiefs took a 4-3 lead midway through the second period on the road against the Swift Current Broncos to kick off a six-game Western Hockey League trip against Central Division teams.

The good times didn’t last, as the home team scored the next five goals, sending the Chiefs to an 8-4 loss at the InnovationPlex on Friday.

Swift Current’s Josh Filmon had two goals and two assists, and Caleb Wyrostok added two goals and an assist.

Spokane’s Conner Roulette scored his team-leading 25th goal of the season, and Berkly Catton had a goal and an assist.

Defenseman Will McIsaac’s third goal of the season at 9:45 of the second period gave Spokane a 4-3 lead. But the Broncos’ Clarke Caswell answered 4 minutes later, starting a barrage of Swift Current goals.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 23 saves on 30 shots.

Swift Current improved to 18-15-2-2. Spokane fell to 14-17-3-0.