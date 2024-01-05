WSU hires Korey Schroeder as next volleyball head coach

PULLMAN – Washington State went internal for its next volleyball head coach.

The new head coach is Korey Schroeder, a former WSU assistant coach whose hire was announced Friday. He replaces former head coach Jen Greeny, who left for the same job at West Virginia last month.

“We are excited to name Korey as our head volleyball coach,” WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said via release. “Korey brings a new energy and passion for WSU volleyball. It was clear throughout this year he had earned the respect of our team and was a key component in the overall success of this past season. We look forward to watching Korey lead and build our volleyball program.”

A message to fans from our new leader on the sidelines!#GoCougs #CVE pic.twitter.com/3C5pMssdQb — Washington State Volleyball (@WSUCougarsVB) January 5, 2024

Last season, Schroeder helped lead the Cougars to one of the best seasons in program history, a 26-8 record that included a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 and an AP ranking as high as No. 4. The Cougars finished the season ranked No. 11.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead Washington State volleyball into the next chapter of the program’s storied history,” Schroeder said via release. “Thank you to Pat Chun and (Deputy Director of Athletics/SWA) Anne McCoy for giving me their confidence and supporting me throughout this process.

“In my first year at Washington State, the energy I have felt from the Pullman community, Cougar fans, and the individuals within the Washington State Athletic Department has been phenomenal. They are all reasons why Pullman feels like home, and it is the same reason our student-athletes love their experience at Washington State. We have a group of high-character players returning next season and I am excited to build on the foundation we will create together this spring.”

As well as coaching, Schroeder’s 2023 season duties included organizing recruiting databases, producing recruiting content, maximizing match planning through statistical analyses of WSU and potential opponents, and implementing the use of NeuroFuel to enhance mental performance during practice and competition.

Schroeder began serving as an assistant coach for WSU last spring.

After helping the women’s volleyball team at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay achieve three 20-win seasons in five years, serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, he decided to relocate to the Palouse.