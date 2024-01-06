Prep roundup: Finn Lapointe paces Freeman boys past Newport; Kendall Wallace leads Clarkston over Mt. Spokane
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Boys basketball
NEA
Freeman 79, Newport 18: Finn LaPointe scored 17 points, Tanner Goldsmith added 13 and the Scotties (10-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-11, 0-4). Micah Hodges and Vance Coyner added 10 points apiece for Freeman.
Budda Kinney led Newport with seven points.
Colville 82, Medical Lake 75: Jet Bateman scored 25 points, Brock Benson added 14, and McKavry Maddox and Quentin Huggins had 12 apiece and the Crimson Hawks (1-9, 1-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-9, 1-2).
Mavrick Rasmussen scored 29 points and hit six 3-pointers for Medical Lake.
Deer Park 88, Lakeside 46: Calvin Mikkelsen scored 26 points, Zeshawn Griffin added 24 and the visiting Stags (5-6, 2-1) beat the Eagles (2-10, 1-3). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 24 points.
Northeast 2B
Colfax 66, St. George’s 50: JP Wigen scored 18 points, Seth Lustig and Adrik Jenkin added 16 apiece and the Bulldogs (12-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Dragons (9-4, 6-2). Elden Pierce led St. George’s with 23 points.
Wellpinit 73, Cusick 55: Grant Denison scored 27 points, Andrew Moyer added 21 and Wellpinit (10-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (10-1, 7-1).
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 53, Chesterton Academy 22: Kallen Maioho scored 19 points and Eli Katich added 10 and the Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-7, 0-4). Joshua Willard scored eight points for Chesterton.
Liberty 78, Chewelah 44: Thomas Domrese scored 17 points to lead four players in double-figures and the Lancers (5-5, 3-3) beat the Cougars (5-8, 0-7). Damon Thompson and Ryen McMillen led Chewelah with 11 points apiece.
Reardan 71, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Rysen Soliday scored 19 points and Evan Krupke added 15 and Justin Vaughn added 11 and the Screaming Eagles (6-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Broncos (6-7, 3-4). Brock Kinch scored 17 points for Lind-Ritzville and Shawn Steinberger added 11.
Kettle Falls 63, Asotin 50: Zane Edwards scored 30 points, Talan Fisher added 12 and Teddy Bair put up 10 more and the Bulldogs (11-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Panthers (7-6, 3-5).
Northeast 1B
Inchelium 63, Republic 35: Dakatta Seymour scored 17 points and Derek Perez added 15 and the Hornets (6-5, 4-1) beat the Tigers in a Northeast 1B North League game. Landon Short scored 10 points for Republic.
Columbia (Burbank) 74, Northwest Christian 58: The Coyotes (12-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (6-6) in a nonleague game.
Southeast 1B
Tekoa-Rosalia 49, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 37: Isaac Bone scored 25 points and the Timberwolves (6-7, 3-4) beat the visiting Eagles (2-5, 2-4) in a Southeast 1B league game. Landen Miller led St. John with 12 points.
Oakesdale 57, Dayton 23: Logan Brown scored 15 points and Will Lanius added 14 and Emeric Anderson added 10 and the visiting Nighthawks (7-3, 5-1) beat the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-3) in a Southeast 1B League game. Denver Hutchins scored nine points for Dayton.
Garfield-Palouse 63, Colton 30: The visiting Vikings (8-3, 4-2) beat the Wildcats (2-11, 1-5) in a Southeast 1B League game.
Girls basketball
Clarkston 71, Mt. Spokane 45: Kendall Wallace scored 21 points and the visiting Bantams (10-0) beat the Wildcats (2-9) in a nonleague game. Eloise Teasley scored 11 points and Preslee Dempsey added 10 for Clarkston. Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 22 points.
NEA
Deer Park 56, Lakeside 38: Ashlan Bryant scored 17 points, Emma Bryant and Berlyn Zimmerer added 13 apiece and the visiting Stags (12-0, 3-0) beat the Eagles (10-2, 3-1). Rylee Darnold led Lakeside with 13 points.
Freeman 74, Newport 24: Taylee Phelps scored 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers and the Scotties (6-6, 1-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-8, 0-4). Koyes Reedy scored 16 points for Newport.
Colville 44, Medical Lake 22: Kalista Malone scored 11 points and the visiting Cardinals (10-1, 3-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (7-3, 2-1).
Northeast 2B
Kettle Falls 66, Asotin 26: Ella Johnson scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (6-7, 2-5) beat the visiting Panthers (2-12, 1-7). Ryenna Pfeffer scored 13 points and Wyn Edwards added 11 for Kettle Falls.
Liberty 59, Chewelah 28: Grace Grumbly scored 23 points, Brenna Tiegs added 11 and the Tigers (8-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Cougars (5-7, 1-6).
Reardan 44, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43: Chasyn Waters scored 22 points and the Screaming Eagles (8-4, 6-1) beat the visiting Broncos (6-5, 3-3).
Colfax 56, St. George’s 26: The Bulldogs (8-4, 5-0) beat the visiting Dragons (1-12, 1-6).
Northwest Christian 40, Columbia 31: The visiting Crusaders (9-3) beat the Coyotes (7-6) in a nonleague game.
Northeast 1B
Curlew 48, Northport 33: Emma Lena Baker scored 25 points and shot 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and the visiting Cougars (11-1, 6-0) beat the Mustangs (4-9, 2-4).
Inchelium 65, Republic 42: Hailey Peone scored 24 points and the Hornets (8-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-5, 3-2).
Southeast 1B
Colton 46, Garfield-Palouse 38: The Wildcats (11-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Vikings (5-5, 3-2).
Oakesdale 65, Dayton 13: The visiting Nighthawks (7-1, 5-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-9, 0-5).
Idaho
Bonners Ferry 73, Lakeside 59: Taren Bateman scored 36 points and Asha Sabubakari added 22 and the Badgers (9-3) beat the visiting Knights (3-6) in a nonleague game.
Wrestling
Pacific Northwest Wrestling Classic: Kaysic Lundquist (106 pounds), Billy Weisgerber (120), Josh Neiwert (132), Jeroen Smith (150) and Markus Fetcho (285) earned wins and Mead took the team title at the 19-team event at University HS. U-Hi finished second and had three winners – Czar Quintanilla (113), Callister Crosby (126) and Samuel Thomas (165). Jayson Bonnett (138) and Brendan Hughes (215) won and helped Mt. Spokane place third.
Blackhawk Invite: Riverside had three winners – Bodey Schweiger (106), Peter Desroches (157) and Bryce Scarpelli (165) – and was the highest local finisher in third place in the 18-team event at Cheney HS. Lakeside placed fifth, Shadle Park sixth and host Cheney seventh.