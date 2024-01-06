The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
29°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “The Exchange: After the Firm,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Little Liar: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

6. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Serpent & the Wings of Night,” Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

8. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “Fourth Wing (Special Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “The Edge,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Dinner Tonight: 100 Simple, Healthy Recipes for Every Night of the Week,” Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

4. “Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life,” Vivian (Tu Portfolio)

5. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Feel-Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You,” Ali Abdaal (Celadon)

8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

9. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)

10. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia (Harmony)