This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)
4. “The Exchange: After the Firm,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Little Liar: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
6. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)
7. “The Serpent & the Wings of Night,” Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)
8. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “Fourth Wing (Special Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
10. “The Edge,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Dinner Tonight: 100 Simple, Healthy Recipes for Every Night of the Week,” Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
3. “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)
4. “Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life,” Vivian (Tu Portfolio)
5. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Feel-Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You,” Ali Abdaal (Celadon)
8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
9. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)
10. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia (Harmony)