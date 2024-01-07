The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Golden Globes Winners 2024: The complete list

Lily Gladstone, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” poses in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Getty Images)
New York Times

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture, Animated: “The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”

Best Television Series, Drama: “Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Bear”

Best Limitedv Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

This story originally appeared in the New York Times.