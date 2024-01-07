Golden Globes Winners 2024: The complete list

New York Times

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture, Animated: “The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”

Best Television Series, Drama: “Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Bear”

Best Limitedv Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

