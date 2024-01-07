Police investigating incident involving Rep. Boebert, her ex-husband

By Noelle Phillips Denver Post

Colorado’s Silt Police Department is investigating a Saturday night incident at a restaurant involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

Silt police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation to the Denver Post but said he could not provide more details because police were still gathering facts.

Police were called to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night, but Kite declined to describe the nature of the incident or the accusations. The Silt Police Department will release its report on the incident once the investigation concludes, he said.

“We have a lot of facts and stuff to get sorted out,” Kite said.

No one was taken into custody at the restaurant, he said.

Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, filed for divorce from her husband in April, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce became final in October.

The couple married in 2005.

The incident involving the Boeberts was first reported Saturday night by American Muckrakers, a political group working to oust the second-term congresswoman. The group reported on X that Boebert twice punched her husband and then called police.

However, Kite would not confirm that report. He said police were requesting video footage from the restaurant.

Both Boeberts have law enforcement records.

Lauren Boebert was arrested and summonsed at least four times for petty crimes prior to being elected to Congress. One of those cases was dropped.

Jayson Boebert was arrested in 2004 and pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing himself to two minors in a bowling alley.

In August 2022 Jayson Boebert was involved in a neighborhood dispute that involved Garfield County sheriff’s deputies after neighbors complained about children riding a dune buggy too fast through the neighborhood. Despite reports of threats and property damage, no one was charged in connection with that incident.

Lauren Boebert was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 to represent the Third Congressional District on the Western Slope. She won reelection in 2022. The pro-Trump Republican’s entire tenure has been filled with controversy, including in September when she was escorted out of a production of “Beetlejuice” at the Denver Performing Arts Center after other patrons complained about her vaping and disruptive behavior.

Last month Boebert, who faced a tough challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch, announced she is switching districts and would run in the 4th Congressional District to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ken Buck. In her announcement about the switch, Boebert said she was looking for a fresh start after a particularly difficult year for her and her family.