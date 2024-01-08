50 years ago in Expo history: Anonymous donor offers generous donation for Great Northern Clocktower carillon

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An anonymous donor made a generous proposal – she offered to donate an $11,000 carillon to be installed in the Great Northern Clocktower on the Expo grounds.

The carillon, consisting of Flemish bells assembled by a top carillon manufacturer, would be programmed electronically to play 30 to 40 tunes. On special occasions, it could be played by a live musician.

This was still just a proposal – it had to be accepted by the Park Board.

The board would go on to accept the donation and identify the donor, Betty Castle, who made the donation in memory of her husband, George A. Castle.

By the time Expo opened in the spring, fairgoers were being serenaded by tunes such as “God Bless America” and “Sweet Adeline,” ringing out from high overhead.

From 100 years ago: Criminal proceedings were launched against eight Spokane hotels and soft drink parlors for being “common public nuisances.”

They were all accused of violating Prohibition laws. Soft drink parlors were commonly used as fronts for selling something a lot harder than a soda.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1656: The oldest surviving commercial newspaper, the Weeckelycke Courante van Europa, now called Haarlems Dagblad and still in circulation, begins publication in Haarlem, Netherlands.

1790: President George Washington delivers the nation’s first State of the Union address.

1835: The U.S. national debt is zero dollars for the first and only time in history.