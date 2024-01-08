Ashes of North Texas woman, ‘Star Trek’ creator among those launched into space Monday

Dr. Terri Howard-Hughes poses with a photo of her mother, Angela J. Burke's memorabilia, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at their house in Plano, Texas. She is sending her mother's remains to space to honor her. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

By Aria Jones The Dallas Morning News

A plume of smoke emerged as a long-awaited rocket shot into the sky early Monday, carrying a North Texas woman to her final resting place — deep space.

For its inaugural launch, the Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off in the early hours from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the cremated remains of Angela Burke on board, a celebration of life for the Dallas-area woman who died at 98 in 2021.

The ashes of many others — including two astronauts, the creator of the Star Trek television series and some of the actors — along with DNA from three U.S. presidents were sent to deep space, according to Celestis, a company that provides memorial services in space.

At about 220,000 miles above Earth, the rocket is supposed to split, sending some individuals’ remains to the moon’s surface on a lunar lander while others continue on to a second path: to orbit around the sun forever, said Colby Youngblood, the Celestis president.

They will go “further than anyone has ever put this amount of ashes or DNA,” he said.

The rocket’s launch is important, he said, showing the U.S. government the liftoff of the “very large” United Launch Alliance spacecraft can be successful.

The effort is part of a NASA initiative working with private companies “to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface.” Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will take payloads to the moon with the aim of locating water molecules on its surface, among other goals, according to NASA. It’s expected to land Feb. 23, 2024.

Burke’s family has anxiously awaited the rocket’s departure, which has seen delays in its first certification mission.

Terri Howard-Hughes, Burke’s daughter, said her mother had an adventurous spirit. With a doctorate degree in philosophy, Burke was fascinated with the concepts of time, galaxies and other worlds. Her “great interest in what’s out there and beyond” is part of why she wanted to be sent to space, her daughter said.

“My mom knew me,” Howard-Hughes said. “She knew that if it could happen, I would make it happen … Not only did it happen, but look at the people on there.”

Burke’s ashes are traveling on Celestis’ Enterprise Flight along with the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry, some of the show’s cast members — Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan and DeForest Kelley — and other deep-space enthusiasts, according to Celestis.

Authenticated hair follicles from presidents George Washington, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower also launched, Youngblood said.

“I could not have asked for anything better, because she loved a good debate,” Howard-Hughes said. “So, I’m hoping they can communicate up there. She’d be so happy.”

‘I want to go to deep space’

Having lived a long life, Burke was “very straightforward” about her death, Howard-Hughes said.

“I want to go to deep space,” she told her daughter.

“OK, mom. I’ll figure that one out,” Howard-Hughes remembered she said, not knowing where to start.

About six months after Burke died, Howard-Hughes said a man who mentored her while earning her doctorate degree, visual effects expert Douglas Trumbull, also died. She learned that Trumbull, who had worked on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” would have his remains sent on the Enterprise Flight.

“I figured if it’s good enough for Trumbull, it’s good enough for my mom,” she said.

Space tourism

People may be surprised when they hear the cost of sending Burke to space, Howard-Hughes said.

It’s not as exorbitant as they might imagine, at about $12,500.

“Think of how much a funeral costs,” she added.

Cremated remains are carried as a “secondary payload,” which allows for cost savings, said Youngblood, the Celestis president.

Depending on the trip, a Celestis flight can cost about $3,000 to $13,000, Youngblood said. Flights that carry cremated remains go up and come back down, or orbit for a period of time. Some — like Burke’s — travel farther or longer, making them more expensive.

The ashes are not scattered. They are secured in the spacecraft they’re attached to, he said.

Difficulties of ‘rocket science’

Celestis works to help loved ones prepare for possible delays or any other issues, and it’s important they “understand the nature of space flight,” Youngblood said.

“It is rocket science and it’s very difficult,” Youngblood said. “We have a saying around here that space is hard.”

Engineers worked to ensure rockets have the best chance at success, and anything from issues on the craft, to weather or even a cruise ship in the wrong part of the water could halt a launch, he said.

“It can be particularly tough on our clients,” Youngblood said. “You can imagine, you’ve got a loved one, you’ve given us the ashes … you’ve got a date and everyone’s excited and next thing you know, it’s pushed off eight months.”

For Howard-Hughes, and her husband Clint Hughes, that meant the previously planned launch on Christmas Eve being delayed. And there have been others, she said, adding that they’re “fortunate” to be retired with flexible schedules.

“Physically, adrenaline, emotionally, you get all ready,” Howard-Hughes said. “They’re very clear about that you need to make refundable plans.”

Time for liftoff

Despite the delays, Howard-Hughes said the timing of the launch has worked out favorably.

“I think that I’m over the worst grief, where now this can be joyous,” she said. “Not [to say] there’s not still grief in there.”

She said she was excited to be in Florida for the launch, in the company of others honoring their loved ones with similar wishes to her mother.

Born in Austria, Burke immigrated to the U.S. as a child, becoming “giving and kind,” “pragmatic” and “highly intelligent,” pursuing her doctorate in a time where education was less accessible to women.

Burke went on many adventures with her husband of 43 years, including living in Berlin, Germany, after World War II, a difficult environment where people had limited resources, Howard-Hughes said.

“That really influenced my mom for the rest of her life,” Howard-Hughes said. “Because people were important. Things come and go. To treat other people right, to do things for other people who are less fortunate, that was really how her life was.”

For Howard-Hughes, the launch comes with a mix of emotions. Last year, the family scattered some ashes in Austria, where Burke was born about a century earlier, she said.

Now, Burke is finally going to deep space.

It’s a feeling of “well, now what,” Howard-Hughes said.

She can finally say, “Mom, we did it.”